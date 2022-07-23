What are Selena Gomez’s most listened to songs?

Selena Gomez turns 30 in style. The former Disney girl knew how to leave those years as ‘Alex Russo’ behind and stay more current than ever. Currently, Selena is a singer, producer of an Emmy-nominated series, she has her own make-up brand and has even been the host of Saturday Night Live. Although she has not been short of suitors, Selena has shown that her priority is her career and above all, loving herself first.

Recently, the singer of Latin descent confirmed that she had stepped away from music so she could focus on acting. Despite this, we have all the hits that ‘Sel’ has given us, here we present the 3 most played songs of hers.

1. The heart wants what I want

The song talks about the contradictions that are experienced in a love relationship. The theme of the song caused the media to begin to speculate that it was about the singer’s relationship with Justin Bieber, who had been engaged to Hailey Baldwin, just a few months after the former Disney girl was seen with the interpreter of baby

2. Come and get it

The song was the first single published by Selena Gómez as a soloist, after she decided to temporarily separate from the group she led when starting her musical career, Selena Gómez & The Scene.

“The reason I wanted it to be the first single was because it exudes, like I said before, confidence and out there and that’s something I’m willing to share with the world. This is where I want to be and I want to stand for something good.” and being a good example, so I think it’s fun,” Gomez said in an interview with Ryan Secrest.

3. Love you like a love song

The song was part of his third album, ‘When the sun goes down’, released in 2011. Although it was one of Gómez’s most successful songs, the video clip was one of the most controversial due to the use of colored horses. rose. “If there are any activists for animals near Malibu, more specifically in Leo Cabrillo State Beach, I just want to tell you that they are using pink painted horses to shoot a stupid music video. Shame on you,” singer Pink wrote! learning of the situation.

After the controversy, Selena ordered that the images of the horses be removed from the video clip. In addition, her representative stated that Gómez never agreed with that, since she thought that everything would be about post-production technology. However, when she got to the set and saw the horses, she couldn’t do anything.

Currently, the song has more than 668 million views on YouTube. On the process of creating the song, Selena commented, “This is a fun song and it’s basically talking about how crazy you are about someone whenever they’re starting a relationship. At 18, I think love is supposed to be really fun,” the actress told E! News.

