What are some neuroscience tricks to get smarter?

Most people at some time in their life have wondered if they are smart enough. For this unknown, The first thing is to understand that intelligence is something flexible, for which certain habits can be acquired. and behaviors that will allow it to be encouraged, just like the people who consider themselves more intelligent did.

However, three mental variables need to be developed so that learning how to be smarter becomes much easier.

Each of them will be essential for this objective: the main thing is to train the mental process, have many sources of information and references, and focus on a problem, area of ​​interest or field of work.

While caffeine makes people anxious, green tea contains L-theanine which increases alpha brain waves. – Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Without a doubt, Thomas Edison was one of the most intelligent people in the world, his inventions took humanity to the next level. Analyzing his idea of ​​the bulb under these variables, the following is found:

Thomas Edison with hundreds of attempts was trained to think logically.

He was an expert in electrical engineering.

And finally, he focused on solving a problem.

What this shows is that, when asked how to be smarter, the answer lies in the habits that each person practices on a daily basis. Here are some tips that can be done every day to be smarter, according to the portal Undertaking Stories.

Drink two glasses of water within 30 minutes of waking up

Because the body has been sleeping for many hours, it has not been properly hydrated for a long period of time.

It has been established that water is necessary to filter the “garbage” in the body and have a balance.

For this reason, two large glasses of water will again balance the amount of water the body needed overnight.

According to two studies conducted on children, drinking water was shown to increase the ability to complete mental tasks.

Read a book summary over breakfast

Reading books is a great thing, but at breakfast time, with the little time that most people have, something shorter is preferable.

Instead of reading news articles, read summaries of successful books.

Listen to podcasts or audiobooks

Even if it’s just ten minutes on the bike, on public transport or in the car, keep some audio on your cell phone that stimulates learning. This is one of the keys to reading more books in a year. Here are some sources to do it:

TED talks (these audios can be downloaded in such a way that they do not consume internet data).

Audiobooks in Spanish recommended for entrepreneurs.

Podcast of favorite authors.

People often don’t have much time to sit down and read a book; Between work, commuting, and working on other personal projects, you may not have much time left.

This is what audiobooks are for, to use that “down time” when you move and listen to the advice, strategies and points of view of great characters in history.

Drink green tea while working

Take naps during the day

Taking naps allows the brain to be fresh. It is even shown that naps during the day increase the speed of learning and, therefore, contribute to how to be smarter.

The mind has a rhythm that determines when it is falling asleep and when it needs to sleep.

The average person feels sleepiest between noon and 4:00 p.m. So this is a great time to take a nap, which will make you more productive and perform at a higher level during the day.

Do not take sugar during the day

The ideal would be to forget about sugar altogether. But, in the case of not being able to (for whatever reason), make sure not to consume it at times when you need to be more focused.

The high levels of sugar, followed by low ones, are not recommended for the mind to function intelligently.

Read a book instead of watching TV

While the consumption of audiovisual entertainment is a passive activity, reading a book requires the construction of mental images of what you are reading.

The benefits of reading are the same regardless of whether they are reading Game of Thrones, The Entrepreneur’s Black Book either The complete investment guide of the Wall Street Journal . No matter what you read, this habit makes the smartest people.

Besides, Reading reduces stress, makes you feel better about yourself, and increases all three types of intelligence—crystallized, fluid, and emotional.

practice simple exercises