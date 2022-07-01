What are some reasons you may be denied a US visa? | news today

Reasons why your US visa application may be denied

Planning to visit the United States? If you seek to do so as a tourist, for business or for legal medical treatment, you must have a valid Colombian passport and apply for an American visa type B1/B2 before the US authorities.

However, making the request does not guarantee that it will be approved. Therefore, we tell you the most common reasons why you could be denied a visa.

incomplete application

According to the US embassy itself, one of the most common reasons for rejection is provided for in section 221 (g) of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Act. If your application is denied under that section, it means that information or documentation is missing from the application, or even that you forgot to sign the form. You will be able to provide the missing data without paying the cost of applying for the visa again and the embassy will reconsider the decision.

“Uncertain future”

Another of the most common reasons for denial of applications is provided for in section 214 (b) of the immigration law. If your application is rejected for the provisions of that article, it is because you did not convince the embassy that you are going to immigrate or work regularly in the United States.

The embassy verifies your place of residence, if you have a stable job in your country and the necessary funds to be in the United States. If not, the authorities may assume that your future in the United States is “uncertain” and it is advisable not to apply for the visa until your situation is stable.

Contradiction in the interviews

When you go to the embassy for the corresponding paperwork, they may call you for an interview. Your attitude should be relaxed and your responses completely honest. If the embassy authorities find contradictions in your answers, they may reject your application.

Criminal record

If you have been convicted of two or more felonies, convicted of two or more misdemeanors, have a history of drug trafficking, have committed a felony in the United States, or have been previously deported, you will be considered “inadmissible.” In this case, unless you have a pardon or waiverwhich is requested from the Department of State, it is almost impossible for them to approve your application.

