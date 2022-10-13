What are the 11 new films of the Spider-Man multiverse and when are they released | SPORT-PLAY

After the successful premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” last 2021, many fans of the Spiderman sure are excited about upcoming projects involving Peter Parker and the characters related to this in the comics.

In that sense, there is already a long list of pending films in which various events of the famous Spider-Man multiverse are addressed. Therefore, it is important that you know them so that you do not miss their future releases.

Do you want to know more about it? Then find out what’s next spider-man multiverse movies with its release date.

THE UPCOMING SPIDER-MAN MULTIVERSE TAPES

1. “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse”)

The sequel to “Spider-Man: A new universe” (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) will be released on June 2, 2023. In the animated film, we will see Miles Morales on an adventure through the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team. In addition, they will face a powerful villain.

2. “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse”

After the events of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”, the story continues. The premiere of this film is projected for the March 29, 2024.

3. “Kraven the Hunter”

This film will address the story of Kravenone of the enemies of spider-man. It will be starring the actor Aaron Taylor Johnson. Also, Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose They are part of the cast. will premiere on October 6, 2023.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in “Kraven the Hunter” (Photo: Michael Tran / AFP)

4. “Madame Web”

In the comics, madam web she is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, and was therefore hooked up to a life support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and her medical condition, she never actively fought any villains. However, her sensory powers gave her great abilities. the actresses Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney lead the cast of the feature film. Its launch is scheduled for February 16, 2024.

5. “The Dead”

It’s the movie based on The deadalso know as Juan Carlos. He is a superpowered fighter who originally faced spider-man in a charity fight in which he almost unmasked the Spiderman. reggaeton singer bad bunny will be the protagonist of the film directed by Jonas Cuaron. will premiere on January 12, 2024.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, will be the protagonist of “El Muerto” (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP)

6. “Venom 3″

No release date announced yet. Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) will return in a third film. This is the continuation of “Venom” (2018) Y “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021).

7. The new Spider-Man trilogy

According to Screen Rant, Marvel intends to release a new trilogy of the spider-man of Tom Holland after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). According to the portal, Kevin Feig confirmed that Sony and Disney they began to actively develop the story for the character’s next tape.

Tom Holland in a scene from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Photo: Marvel Studios / Pascal Pictures / Columbia Pictures)

8. “The Sinister Six” (“Sinister Six”)

This is a project that is not yet confirmed, but has been rumored to be in development for many years. It would tell the story of a group of supervillains who are enemies of Spider Man.

9. “Spider-Women”

This project is not confirmed either, but it would be a derivative of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018). The central characters are Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen), Cindy Moon (Silk), and Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman).

Gwen Stacy (Spider-Gwen) would be part of this new film (Photo: Sony Pictures Animation / Marvel Animation)

10. The Olivia Wilde Movie

Still untitled, this is a feature film directed by Olivia Wilde. She was hired in August 2020 to develop a film focused on women from the multiverse of spider-man. Although there are no major updates in this regard, it is known that there is interest in it being released very soon.

11. Other projects

There are also rumors of the release of tapes about the villains black cat Y silver sableas well as Silk, Nightwatch and Jackpot. In addition, it is known that the streaming platform Disney+ will premiere an animated series based on the peter parker of Tom Holland during the year 2024.