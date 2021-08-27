What are the 3 highest paid actors for a TV series to date? Find out!

In recent years the TV series they have gained more and more respect in the industry, thanks to the great popular success. It was in fact understood that their narration is not to be considered of series B. This success has led to a change in the system, And salaries some TV actors got up. Let’s find out together which are the highest!

Surely you will think that some actors of game of Thrones, including Kit Harington, with theirs 500 thousand dollars per episode they could earn the podium. Actually our third place is occupied by an NCIS actor, Mark Harmon, which for each episode of the very popular series has earned well 525 thousand dollars. Little more than Kit, in short, who came very close to third place.

In second position we find Dwayne Johnson. It is clearly a character whose name is paid first and foremost. And so it was in the series where the legendary The Rock made a big profit 650 thousand dollars per episode. Let’s talk about Ballers, the HBO show in which the actor appeared for 5 seasons. It is clear that when we talk about such well-known characters, especially on the big screen, it takes figures to bring them back to the small dizzying.

Loading... Advertisements

But, surprisingly, at the top of the podium there is not an actor who has earned his pharaonic salary thanks to a previous fame, but indeed, he managed to get it thanks to the series in which he starred, that made him famous. Let’s talk about Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory. During the first season the actor was earning approx 60 thousand dollars per episode. The great fame of the show, which has grown over time, led it to touch figures of 1.2 million per episode in seasons 8, 9 and 10. In the last seasons the actor has accepted a discount to a million. However, a very high figure, which made him conquer the name of TV scrooge. Deserved, right?

In any case these figures are still destined to rise, considering the trend of the last few years of big names moving from cinema to TV. It is the case of Robert Downey Jr., which for the new HBO series coming soon, The Sympathizer, will earn incredible figures.