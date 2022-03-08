What are the 4 “pandemics” that COVID hid, according to experts

“During the COVID pandemic, ten years advanced in what was expected to be the appearance of multi-resistant germs,” ​​say specialists (Reuters)

Either because the urgency of COVID-19 postponed them or because it hid them, there is a whole series of “pandemics” that specialists have described as “silent”. In other words, as the name suggests, they occur quietly and are not given the attention they deserve.

These are medical-health situations, which although they are not apparently represented as emergencies, if they are delayed they will end up becoming a -more- serious problem.

Specialists consulted by Infobae agreed to highlight four as the most relevant.

1- Increase in infections by multiresistant bacteria

“During the COVID pandemic, ten years advanced in the appearance of multi-resistant germs. In other words, during the pandemic, what was expected for around 2030 happened. As analyzed by the infectious disease doctor María Cecilia Niccodemi (MN 105624), “this has to do with the number of people in intensive care, the duration of hospitalizations of patients on mechanical ventilation, the difficulties in hygiene because the patients were pronated and this makes general hygiene measures very difficult, as well as the decrease in medical and cleaning personnel.”

For the specialist of the staff of the Doctor Stamboulian Medical Center and La Trinidad San Isidro Sanatorium, “all this generated the appearance of multi-resistant germs and, for the moment, with little possibility of treatment with the medicines that are available in the country. That is why epidemiological surveillance of each of the institutions is very important to determine with which treatment to approach each patient who becomes infected.

The infectious disease doctor Roberto Debbag (MN 60253) agreed with her, for whom “without a doubt antimicrobial resistance is considered a pandemic and this is based on the fact that there is an over indication of antibiotic treatments by health workers”. Added to this situation, according to the expert, is that “patients do not finish their treatments or do not comply with them in a timely manner, which causes them to relapse into infections and have to use another antibiotic”, in addition to the “overuse of antibiotics in animal husbandry, which impacts the resistance of antimicrobials, antifungals and antivirals”.

In this sense, Niccodemi stressed that “this has a direct impact on patient mortality, since the greater the antimicrobial resistance, the less possibility of therapeutic options exist.”

“The greater the antimicrobial resistance, the less possibility of therapeutic options exist” (Getty)

2- The mental health of health personnel

For Debbag, “The state of mental health of health personnel is a pandemic that occurs as a direct consequence of COVID.” “Different studies carried out revealed that a third of health workers, especially those who were in the care of patients, such as therapists and emergency physicians, were left with sequelae such as fatigue or sleep disorders, and 20% without interest in doing activities that gave them pleasure.

The president of the Latin American Society of Pediatric Infectious Diseases (Slipe) argued that many of his peers “have had acute stress that became chronic and this will undoubtedly be reflected in future patient care, both in the decrease in doctors in therapies or young people who would like to be intensivists and surely now think about it, as well as in the type of care in the doctor-patient relationship that will have to be rebuilt”.

“It would be interesting to know for sure the state of mental health of health personnelhow is your exhaustion after so much time of uninterrupted work and great demand? contributed for his part the infectious disease doctor and member of the Vaccine Commission of the Argentine Society of Infectious Diseases (Sadi), Francisco Nacinovich (75,823).

In Nicodemi’s opinion, “It was two years of work with a lot of stress, a lot of pressure, with infected colleagues, colleagues who died, ventilated colleagues, and without any recognition from the institutions, nor economic”. For the specialist, “everything had a negative impact on the mental health of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and all the staff who worked intensely on the pandemic.”

3- Neglect of other respiratory diseases

Almost as if the other respiratory infections had disappeared, during the last two years COVID-19 has been prioritized to such an extent that “A few weeks ago, a phenomenon called three epidemics occurred in the northern hemisphere, caused by the simultaneous prevalence of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus” Debbag noted. Who also pointed out that “the problem of respiratory viruses is the potential of having a new pandemic, either by viruses related to the flu, avians or the family of coronaviruses.”

“Currently, there is circulation of the influenza virus in the country, which has to do with the reopening of travel and the relaxation of care measures; so it never hurts to remind people at risk of the importance of influenza vaccination as soon as it is available in the country and according to what each doctor recommends; as well as that of pneumonia in the groups in which it is recommended, “said Niccodemi.

At that point, Nacinovich reinforced: “In addition to continuing to promote vaccination against COVID, now that the flu vaccination season is coming, I think it will be a good strategy to complete COVID schemes in those who have not done so.” “Likewise, we don’t know how the flu is going to behave this winter, but we do know that there were cases of flu in the summer,” he continued. So I think there are months to come to deal with other respiratory infections, some of which, luckily, have a vaccine.”

And I add: “The latest reports at the regional level indicate that vaccination coverage was seriously affected in Latin America and Argentina during the pandemic, and that is a serious public health problem because there are more people vulnerable to diseases that we had controlled.”

“Mainly during the first year of the pandemic, many patients with chronic diseases abandoned their follow-up or treatment” (Getty)

4- The decrease in medical check-ups and their impact on the early detection of diseases

According to Nacinovich, “During the pandemic, people decreased control of their metabolic diseases, such as hypertension or diabetes, and all this increased the number of people with uncontrolled diseases that lead to coronary and cerebrovascular problems, among others.”

“This occurred mainly during the first year of the pandemic, and caused people with chronic diseases to abandon their follow-up or treatment and patients who required controls to do so later -Niccodemi observed-. For all this, they reached the diagnosis with more advanced diseases, which implies greater difficulties in treatment and survival.”

Along the same lines, Debbag contributed that “this was fundamentally seen in some types of cancer or in cardiovascular diseases.” “Without a doubt, the impact was greater in the stage of greater restrictions, so today we are seeing later diagnoses. he assured. The additional problem to this is that the low medical controls mean that patients restart the practice later. This inertia in the check-ups that should be routine has an impact on the early detection of many pathologies”.

The mystery of long COVID: a pandemic after the pandemic?

“Patients with persistent COVID beyond the acute phase of the first two weeks is another leg of the pandemic that should not be neglected,” Nacinovich said. We are seeing many patients with sequelae, even young and healthy people, who had mild symptoms of the infection.”

For him, “there is more and more evidence of the consequences that this virus leaves even in patients who are not hospitalized. This is not a minor problem because it is not only about fatigue and decay, but it is also about cardiovascular, pulmonary and endocrinological disorders, among others”.

It is known that the so-called long COVID, also described as prolonged COVID or persistent COVID, is relatively frequent, although there are differences in the percentages of the population that suffer from it according to the publications. For example, some studies claim that up to three out of four people report at least one symptom six months after recovering from the COVID-19 infection.

And the demonstrations can range from respiratory and cardiac sequelae, passing through the annoying loss of smell, to neuropsychiatric consequences .

The challenge, then, is how to treat an increasingly wide range of symptoms that persist over time.

