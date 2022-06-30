What are the 50 highest grossing movies in history?
It has been more than a century since the first film was made in Hollywood. It was in 1910 when film productions began in the current mecca of cinema and, until now, only 50 films have exceeded one billion dollars at the box office, making them quite a milestone; not all for their plots, quality or performances, but for their popularity and for being a topic of conversation for generations.
The most successful movies in history As far as economic collection is concerned, they are overwhelmingly from this century, since until the year 2000 only four films had managed to exceed one billion in revenue: Titanic, Jurassic Park, The Lion King and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
The newest in this select count is Top Gun: Maverickstarring Tom Cruisewho is not enough to do most of his action sequences, keep himself looking young and athletic at almost 60 years old, is now also on the list of billionaire tapes.
To highlight the phenomenon of Marvel Cinematic Universewho has placed 6 films among the 13 highest grossing movies of all timewith Avengers: Endgame as the second most successful, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.
The 50 highest-grossing movies of all time
Film (year, director) Collection / Budget (Dollar figures)
- Avatar (2009, James Cameron) Box office: 2,844 million 313,842 / Cost: 237 million
- Avengers: Endgame (2019, Anthony and Joe Russo) Box office: 2 thousand 797 million 501 thousand 328 / Cost: 356 million
- titanica (1997, James Cameron) Box office: 2,201,647,264 / Cost: 200,000,000
- Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015, JJ Abrams) Box office: 2,069,521,700 / Cost: 245,000,000
- Avengers: Infinity War (2018, Anthony and Joe Russo) Box office: 2 thousand 048 million 359 thousand 754 / Cost: 356 million
- Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021, Jon Watts) Box office: 1 thousand 901 million 207 thousand 419 / Cost: 200 million
- Jurassic World (2015, Colin Trevorrow) Box office: 1 thousand 670 million 516 thousand 444 / Cost: 150 million
- The Lion King / Live action (2019, Jon Favreau) Box office: 1 thousand 662 million 899 thousand 439 / Cost: 260 million
- avengers (2012, Joss Whedon) Box office: 1 thousand 518 million 815 thousand 515 / Cost: 220 million
- Fast & Furious 7 (2015, James Wan) Box office: 1 thousand 515 million 341 thousand 399 / Cost: 190 million
- Frozen II (2019, Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee) Box office: 1 thousand 450 million 026 thousand 933 / Cost: 150 million
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015, Joss Whedon) Box office: 1 thousand 402 million 809 thousand 540 / Cost: 250 million
- Black Panther (2018, Ryan Coogler) Box office: 1,347,597,973 million / Cost: 200 million
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011, David Yates) Box office: 1 thousand 342 million 321 thousand 665 / Cost: 250 million
- Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017, Rian Johnson) Box office: 1 thousand 332 million 698 thousand 830 / Cost: 317 million
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018, JA Bayona) Box office: 1 thousand 310 million 466 thousand 296 / Cost: 170 million
- Frozen (2013, Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee) Box office: 1 thousand 281 million 508 thousand 100 / Cost: 150 million
- Beauty and the Beast (2017, Bill Condon) Box office: 1 thousand 264 million 434 thousand 525 / Cost: 160 million
- The Incredibles 2 (2018, Brad Bird) Box office: 1 thousand 244 million 639 thousand 527 / Cost: 200 million
- Fast & Furious 8 (2017, F. Gary Gary) Box office: 1 thousand 236 million 005 thousand 118 / Cost: 250 million
- iron Man 3 (2013, Shane Black) Box office: 1 thousand 214 million 811 thousand 252 / Cost: 200 million
- Minions (2015, Pierre Coffin) Box office: 1 thousand 159 million 444 thousand 662 / Cost: 74 million
- Captain America: Civil War (2016, Anthony and Joe Russo) Box office: 1 thousand 153 million 337 thousand 496 / Cost: 250 million
- Aquaman (2018, James Wan) Box office: 1 thousand 148 million 485 thousand 886 / Cost: 160 million
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003, Peter Jackson) Box office: 1 thousand 146 million 030 thousand 912 / Cost: 94 million
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019, Jon Watts) Box office: 1 thousand 131 million 927 thousand 996 / Cost: 160 million
- Captain Marvel (2019, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck) Box office: 1 thousand 128 million 462 thousand 972 / Cost: 152 million
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011, Michael Bay) Box office: 1 thousand 123 million 794 thousand 079 / Cost: 195 million
- 007 Skyfall (2012, Sam Mendes) Box office: 1 thousand 108 million 569 thousand 499 / Cost: 200 million
- Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014, Michael Bay) Box office: 1 thousand 104 million 054 thousand 072 / Cost: 210 million
- jurassic-park (1993, Steven Spielberg) Box office: 1 thousand 099 million 699 thousand 003 / Cost: 63 million
- Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (2012, Christopher Nolan) Box office: 1 thousand 084 million 439 thousand 099 / Cost: 230 million
- joker (2019, Todd Phillips) Box office: 1 thousand 074 million 419 thousand 384 / Cost: 55 million
- Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019, JJ Abrams) Box office: 1 thousand 074 million 232 thousand 589 / Cost: 275 million
- Toy Story 4 (2019, Josh Cooley) Box office: 1,073,394,593 million / Cost: 200 million
- toy Story 3 (2010, Lee Unkrich) Box office: 1 thousand 066 million 970 thousand 811 / Cost: 200 million
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest (2006, Gore Verbinski) Box office: 1 thousand 066 million 179 thousand 747 / Cost: 225 million
- The Lion King / Animated (1994, Rob Minkoff) Box office: 1 thousand 063 million 611 thousand 805 / Cost: 45 million
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016, Gareth Edwards) Box office: 1 thousand 056 million 057 thousand 720 / Cost: 265 million
- Aladdin / Live action (2019, Guy Ritchie) Box office: 1 thousand 050 million 693 thousand 953 / Cost: 183 million
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Navigating Mysterious Waters (2011, Rob Marshall) Box office: 1 thousand 045 million 713 thousand 802 / Cost: 250 million
- Despicable Me 3 (2017, Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda and Eric Guillon) Box office: 1 thousand 034 million 800 thousand 131 / Cost: 80 million
- Finding Dory (2016, Andrew Stanton and Angus McLane) Box office: 1 thousand 028 million 570 thousand 942 / Cost: 200 million
- Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999, George Lucas) Box office: 1 thousand 027 million 082 thousand 707 / Cost: 115 million
- Alice in Wonderland (2010, Tim Burton) Box office: 1 thousand 025 million 468 thousand 216 / Cost: 200 million
- Zootopia (2016, Byron Howard, Rich Moore) Box office: 1 billion 024 million 121 thousand 104 / Cost: 150 million
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012, Peter Jackson) Box office: 1,017,003,568 million / Cost: 315 million
- Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001, Chris Columbus) Box office: 1 billion 006 million 968 thousand 171 / Cost: 125 million
- Top Gun: Maverick (2022, Joseph Kosinski) Box office: 1 billion 006 million 423 thousand 005 / Cost: 170 million
- Batman: The Dark Knight (2008, Christopher Nolan) Box office: 1 billion 005 million 973 thousand 645 / Cost: 185 million