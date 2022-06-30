What are the 50 highest grossing movies in history?

Midtime Editorial

It has been more than a century since the first film was made in Hollywood. It was in 1910 when film productions began in the current mecca of cinema and, until now, only 50 films have exceeded one billion dollars at the box office, making them quite a milestone; not all for their plots, quality or performances, but for their popularity and for being a topic of conversation for generations.

The most successful movies in history As far as economic collection is concerned, they are overwhelmingly from this century, since until the year 2000 only four films had managed to exceed one billion in revenue: Titanic, Jurassic Park, The Lion King and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The newest in this select count is Top Gun: Maverickstarring Tom Cruisewho is not enough to do most of his action sequences, keep himself looking young and athletic at almost 60 years old, is now also on the list of billionaire tapes.

To highlight the phenomenon of Marvel Cinematic Universewho has placed 6 films among the 13 highest grossing movies of all timewith Avengers: Endgame as the second most successful, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

The 50 highest-grossing movies of all time

Film (year, director) Collection / Budget (Dollar figures)