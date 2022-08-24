What are the 6 limits you must impose to preserve your mental health

Well-being – 6 Limits You Must Impose To Preserve Your Mental Health

The concept of “wellness” is generally made up of two aspects: the mental and physical health. However, many pay more attention to Body above the mind. That is to say, they take care of their diet, exercise and are up to date with medical consultations, but their psyche is not in “good condition”. With which, the repercussions are organic, in many cases. Anyway, there are 6 limits that must be imposed to preserve mental health.

Who did not feel, at some point, physically tired? Fatigued, to put a word in common use. If it is physical, the best recommendation is to rest, lie down, take some time off where the body recharges with energy. Now, when it is the mind that is exhausted, the mechanisms are not so clear. What’s more, even how we get to that state can be confusing to many.

In order to establish barriers and not reach this state, limits can be imposed that allow mental health to be as well cared for as physical health. Like most things in life, everything starts with you. It is listening to oneself. And it is from that place that these barriers must be imposed so that “the outside” does not affect us in our emotionality and produces negative feelings.

In order to establish barriers and not reach this state, limits can be imposed that allow mental health to be as well cared for as physical / (Getty Images)

“ Our emotional health and the boundaries that we put on ourselves are closely related . In general, the more clearly defined our limits are, the more at peace we feel mentally, ”said Nawal Mustafa, an expert in psychological health and cognitive neuroscientist, according to the gq magazine. Likewise, the expert assured that “ Boundaries are a way to meet our needs, set realistic expectations, and teach others how to treat us ”.

He even warned that “they are a form of self-care and self-love that allows us to protect our energy and psychological health”, for which “to learn to set limits, the first step is to become aware of the moments in which one feels overwhelmed or mentally exhausted”. “Identify the moments when you need more space, time or self-esteem,” added Mustafa.

The limits are not only to our places, but also to our person / Credit: Getty

physical limits

Although it may be obvious, setting physical boundaries is essential to preserve our mental health. But it’s not only personal space, but also of all places that belong to us. That is, define in advance if you are going to reject someone, for example, from entering your room; or that they approach without your permission. All of these intrusions or behaviors can become emotionally charged.

In order to stop this behavior, simple clarifications can be used that may not necessarily be aggressive. “I don’t like being touched without my permission, can you stop doing it? I don’t feel like going out tonight, but thanks for your offer or I’d like you to leave me alone”, are some phrases that can help you establish this barrier.

Emotional limits are as important as physical ones / Credit: Getty

emotional limits

In this case, in the same way that occurs with physical limits, it is possible to establish emotional barriers. The best way to do it is by saying your needsalthough it needs to be clear shape to avoid confusion or that “the others” are offended.

For example, when a friend or family member decides to take you for a psychologist (without bad intentions) or talks to you about a topic that makes you uncomfortable and you don’t want to, you can clarify it to prevent this from affecting your mental health. Some phrases you can use are: “I don’t want to talk about this right now, I’d love to help you, but I have a lot of problems of my own right now,” she said.

Communication can be aggressive, intrusive or manipulative, clarifying how you feel will help your mental well-being / Credit: Getty

communication limits

One way to put a barrier on the communication it is avoidingexactly, that they address you in a way aggressive or intimidating. These limits are related to the way your interlocutor addresses you. That is why the best recommendation is: stop any tone of voice, gestures, words, gaze, or general body language that feels aggressive, intrusive, or even manipulative.

When you realize that you can cross the border from argument to aggression, point it out without losing control in communication. Express yourself as an equal and tell him that he is letting himself be carried away by emotions. For example, you can clearly tell your interlocutor: “Please don’t talk to me like that or I don’t feel like talking about this.”

You must define what your mental limits are, to address debates without falling into arguments / Credit: Getty

mental limits

When you define your mental limitshaving this clear aspect will allow you to feel sure about what you analyze. You will even notice that It is not necessary to give an opinion like the others. , as long as they refer to debates and not conflicts. But that’s not all, bookmark these mental barriers will cause the rest of the people to better accept your singularity Y opinions, without reach judge you.

In the event that you feel that these barriers can be crossed, the expert recommended as a practice to clarify the situation to the interlocutor, with simple phrases. “It’s okay if we don’t agree or I respect your opinion, even if I don’t agree with you”, can be valid arguments for others to give up their behavior.

Your time is valuable, allocate some of it for yourself / Photo: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

time limits

Nothing more important than the weatherthat finite resource that we all have deadly and that, so valuable it is, that you get paid for it when you work. Beyond this economic aspect, the truth is your time is yours and it is necessary that reserve some of it for yourself. Many times, Taking time away from yourself for friends, acquaintances, or family will only frustrate or drain you mentally.

Once you can establish this limit and understand the importance of your time, you will be able to put this barrier on the rest of mortals, even your loved ones. One way to warn him is, for example, to state: “Next time, could you let me know if you know you’re going to be late? o I’m sorry, but I can’t help you today, I have work or we can call each other, but I only have 15 minutes”.

To prevent a relationship from being toxic, establish in advance how you want or allow yourself to be treated / (Getty Images)

Boundaries in relationships

In this aspect, it is very important that you define how you want or allow others to treat you. Although it may look similar to the above, when there is a relationship it is very difficult to put a stop to what disturbs our mental health . Again, the communication it is essential in order to impose this barrier.

For example, some questions that you can use, according to the expert, are: “I need a few minutes to calm down, or can you express what you want clearly?, or I do not like that you tell my private life to other people.”

