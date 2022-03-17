what are the 6 new symptoms, what is most striking











In Italy we are witnessing a reversal of the infection curve: after weeks in which the daily numbers have been decreasing, for the first time they start to rise again. In two weeks they have gone from an average of about 40 thousand infections a day to more than 80 thousand registered on March 15. Numbers that suggest the arrival of one new wavedespite the government having confirmed the exit from the state of emergency on March 31 and the easing of the restrictions that have accompanied us for more than two years of the pandemic.

Omicron 2, for Battiston has a “frightening contagiousness”

In an interview granted to La Stampa, the physicist of the University of Trento Roberto Battiston he spoke of “frightening numbers” due to an exponential increase in infections. Higher numbers than in the past, when there were no vaccines, which fortunately stemmed the consequences of the disease for the Alpha and Delta variants.

As for the Omicron 2 variant, for Battiston it remains to understand “how much vaccines can protect us”. Omicron’s new sub-variant “looks a lot less virulent, but it has one appalling contagiousnessAnd could cause many casualties, Battiston added.

Omicron 2, Ricciardi: “More contagious but not more lethal”

Professor’s opinion is not dissimilar Walter Ricciardiadvisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, who explained to Adnkronos Health how the Sars-CoV-2 virus “continues to evolve so as to become more and more contagious”.

But greater contagiousness is not matched by an increase in lethality, and according to Ricciardi this could also apply to Omicron 2.



As for the upcoming loosening of restrictions, in view of the expiry of the state of emergency and the government’s time schedule for the next few weeks, Ricciardi is sure: “Loosening some anti-Covid measures outdoors, also given the seasonality, is possible. Alright then. What you cannot do is let your guard down in closed places, where masks and Green passes represent the key tools of protection “.

Omicron 2, what are the symptoms: what is most striking

But what are the Omicron symptoms 2? In light of the new increases in infections, it is good to keep in mind what are the alarm bells that could reveal the infection. Studies in the UK have found that the Omicron 2 variant manifests with different symptoms than the previous one.

If the Omicron variant manifested mainly with sore throatthe Omicron 2 variant instead seems to strike more the belly and intestines. The symptoms complained of by patients are:

nausea

diarrhea

He retched

abdominal pain

stomach ache

swelling.



