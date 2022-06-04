What are the actors of Sorceresses doing today?

The first episodes of the American supernatural fantasy drama series, sorceresses, premiered in the year 1998. It was then that the story of 3 witch sisters reached the hearts of teenagers around the world. It became so popular that they reached 8 seasons and more than fifteen hundred participated. actors in its creation. Let’s see what do you do some of them.

23 years have passed since the premiere of the first season and now what better way to remember those favorite characters. Watch what do you do today the actors of sorceresses It is a great intrigue for those who were once fans of following his story every day.

A lot of witchcraft: What do the actors of Sorceresses do?

Prue Halliwell by Shannen Doherty. After he finished his work on sorceressesShannen went on to produce television shows, she also starred in some comedies, and most surprisingly, she appeared on several reality shows. Then, she was away from her for a while, since in 2017 she overcame a terrible disease and precisely on her Instagram she shared that her condition had entered the remission stage.

Phoebe Halliwell by Alyssa Milano. Alyssa, after the great success of Sorceresses, starred in several movies and television series. She is currently in the Netflix production Deadly Desires, where she landed a leading role. She also participated in some commercials and even appeared on the covers of some magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Maxim and Woman’s World.

Paige Matthews by Rose McGowan. After sorceresses, Rose worked in other films, but her roles were mostly episodic. She also appeared a little more frequently in music videos until 2018’s release with her debut album Planet 9.

Piper Halliwell by Holly Marie Combs. In addition to Wizards, Holly was notable for a role in the popular television series Pretty Little Liars. Later, she had several small roles in movies and it was not until 2019 that she married restaurateur Mike Ryan, her and her third marriage.

By the way, it is worth noting that, after filming Sorceresses, the AOL website named her the third greatest witch in television history. It would be very difficult to argue with that, since having passed 23 years, she has practically not changed. Now that is true witchcraft.

Wyatt Halliwell by Wesley Ramsey. It was only in 2003 that Wesley worked on the television series Luis, although it was not successful and was quickly cancelled. Later, she had some small roles in series like The Mentalist, Pretty Little Liars, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Chris Halliwell for Drew Fuller. Arguably the most eye-catching role he had was as Lieutenant Trevor on the drama series Army Wives. He also acted in The Kane Files: Life of Trial for which he received and won a Best Actor nomination at the San Diego Film Festival.

The 3 sisters of Sorceresses.

Cole Turner by Julian McMahon. His villainous role brought him great success because after sorceresses He acted in 2 Fantastic Four films as Doctor Doom, in Premonition with Sandra Bullock and in Red: Extremely Hard Retired with Bruce Willis. As of 2020, he continues to act in a spin-off of the crime series FBI: Most Wanted, with a leading role.

Darryl Morris for Dorian Gregory. She now actively participates in different educational activities where she talks about diabetes and participates in fundraising for a cure to be developed. And it is that Dorian himself has suffered from this disease since he was 9 years old. He also loves music and plays with his sister in the musical group MD Says.

Which one of them was your favorite? sorceresses?