What are the advantages of electronic payment methods?

As the technology the money in cash falls into disuse, and in the meantime, the methods of electronic payment or digital payment they are taking their place. Although basically it is just one more alternative to manage our personal financeThey offer certain advantages that you could take advantage of. For the latter and so that you are informed on the subject, we will tell you below what digital or electronic payment methods exist.

CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS

The Bank cards of all life, perhaps the best distributed electronic payment method in Mexico and in the world. The main advantage is that they are directly safer than carrying cash, in addition to being practical for carrying out commercial operations in Internet.

SPEI

It is a platform created by the Bank of Mexicoallows financial entities such as banks offer its users services transfer electronics. That is, send and receive money almost instantly between bank accounts. You can do it from ATMs, computers and even your phone.

DIGITAL COLLECTION (CoDi) AND QR CODES

It was designed with the idea of ​​facilitating payments through the use of cell phones. In this type of transaction, the guarantor of the sale is a QR code, which is something similar to bar codes on supermarket products.

The user scans it with his phone, and in case he authorizes the operation, the payment will be made through the card linked in the apps banking. At no time is there cash involved, and it is not necessary to physically present the card.

But they are also a great option to make purchases on the internet when you do not have a bank card available; Some online stores offer a payment method in which they provide you with the code and you deposit the money in convenience or department stores.

WALLETS

They are also known as digital wallets, electronic wallets or e-wallets. They are gaining popularity, they belong to the trend known as new digital banking. Companies that provide this type of service are called fintech; They are apps or mobile applications focused on providing financial services such as transfers and payments.

PAYMENT GATEWAYS

They are also named as payment links; they are specific digital platforms, generated by each provider with an online store. Basically it is the system that supports pop-up websites when you intend to make a purchase online.

Advantages and disadvantages of electronic payment methods

ADVANTAGES

They can definitely be safer than using cash.

You can make payments remotely and immediately.

They offer facilities to manage resources; both to send and receive money.

They make it easier and more practical to buy or sell products on the internet market.

Using them correctly will generate good credit history on Credit bureau which means future access to financing such as mortgage loans or consumer loans.

Tools such as bank cards or Fintech cards provide specific benefits depending on the provider; bonuses, special offers and even insurance.

DISADVANTAGES

The companies that operate the transfer service have specific hours; If you carry out operations outside this period of time, the money is not reflected immediately. On some occasions it could be days before your move is finalized.

The attention and resolution of problems could be delayed, they think that these are massive services that involve complex technology.

Although electronic payments are more secure, they are not completely risk-free either; you could be a victim of financial fraud or personal data theft.

