what are the advantages that Arval reserves for private users and corporate fleets?

Arval Italy A leading company in long- and medium-term car rental and sustainable mobility services offers various practical and advantageous solutions aimed at private users and corporate fleets.

Arval offers all-round rental solutions

For private users, Arval Italia offers various innovative products that allow consumers to take advantage of mobility solutions from 1 month to 5 years:

Lightweight Rental: is aimed at “light users”, those who use the car, a contractual formula that does not provide for any initial advance and a duration of 60 months and 40,000 kilometers included, which can be increased at the customer’s request. The fee is always fixed and includes various services including ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, 24-hour assistance, insurance coverage, home delivery and any collection of used vehicles with valuation;

Flix Lease: it has a minimum duration of 6 months at the end of which the private individual can return the car or continue with the rental, a formula that offers the possibility of driving a vehicle that is always new, choosing the preferred make and model with zero advance and a fixed monthly fee. Within 6 months it is possible to travel up to 18,000 km taking advantage of ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, 24h assistance, insurance coverage, home delivery or to an Arval Premium Center or Arval Center and all season tires (four seasons);

Arval Mid Term for Private: contractual duration from 1 to 24 months, maximum flexibility and wide choice of vehicle category, from city cars to SUVs and station wagons. The down payment is zero, the minimum rental period is one month.

Alessandro Pigazzi, Retail Director of Arval Italia: “The pandemic has changed many people’s lifestyle habits and also the way they travel.



In 2021, after an in-depth study of the private market, but above all after noticing a change in needs also due to the pandemic emergency, we worked to expand services for individuals by diversifying our rental offer.



And rental is a formula that is growing a lot in the private sector. Today we are witnessing a market growth in terms of the number of vehicles rented to this specific target of 30% compared to last year, while the growth of our fleet is 70%.



In addition, we will shortly also present new proposals, designed for different needs in the light of changes in people’s movements, with a view to greater flexibility.“

Arval Italia’s Corporate offer

Over 228,000 rental vehicles, more than 41,000 companies have relied on Arval to manage and optimize their corporate fleet, numerous awards won throughout Europe.



In long term rental Arval there are many advantages, from the monthly fixed fee to ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, from assistance and roadside assistance H24 to changing tires (replacement, repair and assembly of thermal tires), and on request the possibility of having a replacement car.

According to a recent study by Arval Mobility Observatory, the research and information exchange platform within the corporate fleet and mobility sector, despite the pandemic crisis, Fleet Managers are optimistic about the future, looking forward to a growth in the fleet over the next three years.

Precisely in this scenario, in order to better respond to the changing needs of mobility, long-term rental is confirmed as the most chosen method of financing the fleet by companies. The possibility of renting an electric, light hybrid or plug-in car, alongside traditional petrol and diesel fuels, perfectly responds to the changing needs of sustainable mobility also required by companies and businesses.

Tomaso Aguzzi, Sales Director of Arval Italia declares:

“Despite the difficulties encountered in the automotive market, the rental sector has consolidated its position in the corporate segment. Arval’s goal is to support companies in the change that mobility is going through. We do this thanks to our strategic consulting activity and with our broad portfolio of products and services not only for rental, but which also include mobility solutions capable of responding to the needs of companies. Sustainability and flexibility are two engines that today guide the choices of professional and personal mobility, and with this in mind we have worked to expand our offer by proposing new formulas complementary to long-term rental, such as medium-term rental and Corporate Car Sharing offer. “

In collaboration with Arval