What are the areas threatened by the cyclone bomb in the US?

(CNN Spanish) — A “bomb cyclone” — so named because of how quickly it intensifies in a short time — is the latest storm to hit the United States.

This storm has been impacting California since Wednesday and is expected to continue until the end of this Thursday.

Mainly, this cyclonic bomb has brought with it hurricane force winds and torrential rains. By this Thursday, this is in the forecast again, along with very heavy snow across much of California and southern Oregon.

The storm has already left one fatality (a 1- to 2-year-old boy who died after a tree fell Wednesday in Sonoma County); about 180,000 California homes and businesses without power as of Thursday morning; and more than 40 million people under wind alerts this day.

What are the areas threatened by the cyclone bomb?

San Francisco

It’s one of many cities bracing for more havoc this Thursday after a night of weather-related damage.

“Flooding is inevitable,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed warned Wednesday.

“It’s raining hard and it won’t stop anytime soon,” he said. “We want people not to go out, to stay at home.”

The city had already experienced some localized flooding, a couple of mudslides and sinkholes as of Wednesday night, said Mary Ellen Carol, executive director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

Central California

Wind gusts in central California already reached hurricane force Wednesday afternoon as the storm’s heaviest rains and strongest winds hit the Bay Area.

Wind gusts exceeded 209 km/h at Hopper Canyon and Alpine Meadows, and 191 km/h at Kirkwood Meadows. At Grapevine Peak, Pulga and Nicasio Hills, the wind gusts exceeded 160 km/h. And at Squaw Peak, in Oregon, the wind gusts reached 170 km/h.

This Thursday morning, more than 40 million people were under alert for strong wind.

Precipitation as much as 100mm was expected in parts of central California, including San Francisco, with wind gusts of more than 80 km/h expected through Thursday morning. Meanwhile, more rain is expected in the higher elevations with winds continuing to gust near hurricane force.

In the Sierra Nevada, which stretches from central to northeast California, heavy snowfall is expected to reach at least 1 meter on the summits and create hazardous conditions, with possible tree damage and white storm conditions.

Southern California

In southern California, which includes Los Angeles, the heaviest rain moved from the coast to land overnight Wednesday and will continue through much of Thursday. Widespread rainfall totals of 50 to 100mm are likely, with greater amounts at higher elevations.

Multiple advisories have been issued for residents from southern Oregon to southern California, including flood and flash flood watches, high wind warnings, and winter storm warnings.

Widespread rainfall of 70-150mm is expected across California, making flooding a major concern.

With reporting from CNN’s Nouran Salahieh, Holly Yan, Allison Chinchar, Amir Vera, Taylor Ward, Rob Shackelford, Jennifer Gray and Rachel Ramirez.