what are the benefits of this creative and relaxing practice

The glorious activity of the knitting she has become so famous that she has seduced thousands of people all over the planet and, of course, celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Cameron Diaz or Hillary Swank. Again, i social networks have managed to revive the folk art of our grandmothers to our inexperienced hands through formidable tutorials and captivating online shops.

But what made knitting so attractive? Handicraft and manual work is considerably reduced with the advent of new technologies and production processes. We have seen it above all in the textile industry, unfortunately one of the most polluting on the planet. In the 1990s, we didn’t have the myriad of low-cost brands that currently exist, which opened up a world of possibilities to fashion victim less affluent. The internet did nothing but democratize the trend: it was no longer necessary to even go to the store. With a couple of clicks, we could have everything we wanted at our fingertips.

Careful and artisanal jobs such as tailoring and the production of sustainable garments, many of which are hand-woven, have often been overlooked and “set aside”. If a top cost less than wool to make, the task of knitting for days didn’t seem to make much sense. However (and fortunately), in recent years, everything that is handmade is gaining more relevance.

The philosophy Zero Waste it’s not just about not wasting and leading a more minimalist life, but also aboutconscious purchase of durable and environmentally friendly products. We may not have the impact of a large multinational in terms of CO2 emissions, but we can influence the care of the planet through our decisions.

By purchasing in a local business, you not only get the exclusivity of the piece, but you also help small businesses and the small sector of artisans who they create real works of art. And if, instead of buying, you decide to do something with your own hands, you also have the satisfaction and pride of doing something yourself. But the benefits go far beyond: many studies show that working with the hands generates feelings of well-being in our brain by activating endorphins, responsible for elevating our mood to make us feel better. Manual activities can reduce stress and anxiety and even relieve depression. These are all those deep activities, which allow us to enhance our neural connections to facilitate brain plasticity. In this sense, knitting is one of the actions that can help us relax and achieve that state of calm that we so much need. Drawing, sculpting, gardening can also help us in this task.

The return of knitting with style

Enter the world of knitwear it’s simple: just get a couple of needles and a few balls of yarn, whether they are ecolana, 100% natural cotton, recycled yarn, bamboo. Weaving consists of chaining a series of loops or stitches joined together to form a mesh. Different stitch types, fabric tension and needle thickness will produce different results. It can be done by watching TV, listening to music and even in the company of friends. In fact there are even knitting parties around the world to share this hobby.

How to start knitting? First steps

The first thing you need to do is choose the type of knitting: whether you want to knit, with two needles, or crochet, with one, we have unlimited possibilities through kits with everything you need and, of course, instructions to make the most fantastic creations.

The techniques are different and each has its own peculiarities. If you start knitting, we will first make the basic stitches and then we will move on to giving life to different garments with more complex elaborations. If we prefer to crochet, with just one needle, we will learn how to make chain stitches, magic stitches, bubble stitch and much more. The truth is, when it comes to knitting, getting bored seems impossible.

Knitting is the new yoga

The knitting has become a real stress reliever therapy. An awareness activity that provides peace and tranquility. Knitting has ceased to be a hipster fashion for become the new yoga, as the experts say. The value of seeing those little dots come together to create something new, tangible, is incredibly special. And many celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Uma Thurman, Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, or Russel Crowe seem to agree, intertwine for fun and to relieve tension.

Advantages of knitting

As we indicated earlier, working with the hands has many virtues. But what are the advantages of knitting?

1. Reduce stress and improve mood. Keeping your hands and mind busy with an activity like knitting helps you relax and unwind. The brain activates the endorphins and we feel much better.

2. Promotes brain activity. Knitting activates the two hemispheres of the brain, the creative part and also the part responsible for intelligence and coordination. There are studies that have concluded that children with mental problems find improvements in their psychomotor skills when they focus their attention on activities such as knitting.

3. It helps to have better self-esteem and creativity. When we do crafts, our imagination and creativity light up and seeing the final result of something made with our own hands helps a lot to increase our self-esteem.

4. Improves the mobility of the hands. Of course, knitting requires significant dexterity movement which helps keep your hands healthy. Knitting has been shown to have benefits in diseases such as arthritis and other ailments such as carpal tunnel syndrome.