what are the best action movies of the 2000s to rewatch?

On Netflix, there are many action movies. And in this article, we decided to give you a small selection of films released in the 2000s.

The novelties are the heyday of Netflix. Every week, the platform with the red logo offers new series or new films to its subscribers. But for some time, the old school is more and more popular on Netflix. Cult films are regularly added to the catalog of the streaming platform. Recently, a Tom Cruise collection was posted online and it was an opportunity for the most nostalgic to review Top Gun or Impossible mission. Somewhat lighter films, like clueless have added have been added. And in this article, we have made a small selection of the best action films of the 2000s to see or watch again.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

It was in 2005 that the film bringing together Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was released. John and Jane Smith are in a relationship and everything seems to be perfect between them. But they hide a very big secret from each other. While he’s an enforcer for a secret organization, she’s a ruthless contract killer. Gathered for the same contract, their true identities will be revealed in broad daylight. An action movie that you never get tired of.

Central Park Heist

Released in 2011, this film combining action and humor brought together big names in the cast. We find there Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller or Casey Affleck. Together, they will turn against a billionaire who defrauded them. To recover the money they lost, they decide to take justice into their own hands and rob the bedroom of the billionaire’s luxury residence. A timeless movie!

Takers

In this film, the cast is just crazy! We find Matt Dillon, Paul Walker, Chris Brown, Michael Ealy, or even TI In Takers, several friends live in luxury. But to be able to have this lifestyle, they organize a robbery once a year. But their last blow will go wrong… A policeman will do everything to corner them. Action and suspense: that’s all we love!