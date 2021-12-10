what are the best actors and actresses of the year? Forecasts

After discussing the likely favorite films to win the 2022 Oscars, today let’s analyze together the actors and actresses in pole position for the coveted statuettes dedicated to the art of acting.

After the nominations failed for Ali And The pursuit of happiness, 2022 could be Will Smith’s year, which at the moment the forecasts see favored for interpretation in King Richard, the film about the famous Williams sisters tennis player. But in the smell of nominations there are also the evergreen Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth, the elegant Adam Driver of House of Gucci, the surprising Andrew Garfield for Tick ​​tick boom, the inevitable Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up and Oscar Isaac for The card collector: this is the five or so futures nominated according to current forecasts, but as we know the Academy Awards are not an exact science and therefore we also point out to keep an eye on Peter Dinklage for Cyrano, Benedict Cumberbatch for The power of the dog, Bradley Cooper for Nightmare Alley, Nicolas Cage for Pig and Jake Gyllenhaal for The Guilty, Ansel Elgort for West Side Story And Cooper Hoffman for Licorice Pizza.

Everything, as often happens, will depend on how much ‘love’ a given film receives from Academy voters at the time of voting, with the Oscars for actors / actresses who often act as catalysts able to bring more attention to the respective title.

As for the female interpretations, however, the presence of Kristen Stewart is almost taken for granted Spencer, the new film by Pablo Larrain dedicated to Lady Diana. But speaking of ‘lady’, another practically certain nomination would seem to be that of Lady Gaga for House of Gucci (which some would even give ready for the final victory), with the five candidates that should be completed by Penelope Cruz for Madres Paralelas, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter and Frances McDormand for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Among the names to keep an eye on, however, impossible not to report the emerging Rachel Zegler of West Side Story, the sanguine Halle Berry of Bruised and the dramatic Tessa Thompson of Passing, but also rookie Alana Haim of Licorice Pizza, the ‘aficionada’ Jennifer Lawrence of Don’t Look Up and Jodie Comer of The Last Duel. Finally, the Emma Stone of Cruella and Tilda Swinton’s Memory.

