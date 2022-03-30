What are the best altcoins you can buy for less than $3?

Cointelegraph’s “The Market Report” is live right now. On this week’s show, Cointelegraph experts discuss the best coins to buy during a bear market.

But first, market expert Marcel Pechman takes a close look at the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) markets. Are the current market conditions bullish or bearish? What are the prospects for the coming months? Pechman is here to explain it.

Next, the main event. Join Cointelegraph analysts Benton Yaun, Jordan Finneseth, and Sam Bourgi as they discuss the best altcoins to buy for under $3. First up, we have Bourgi with his top pick of 1INCH, the governance token of decentralized exchange 1inch, which aims to offer the best rates by discovering the most efficient exchange routes across all major DEXes. Second on his list is Enjin Coin (ENJ), which he describes as the plumbing for the metaverse and gaming projects that are built on top of the blockchain. Enjin Coin is an Ethereum-based token that aims to make it easier for individuals, businesses, and brands to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Yuan is next with his first choice of SUPER, the native token of SuperFarm, a decentralized blockchain-based ecosystem that allows users to create, deploy, develop, and farm NFTs. It offers cross-chain farming of NFTs, making the process, and NFTs in general, more accessible and available to the average user. For his second choice, he has opted for NCASH, the native token of the Nitro Network, which was launched in 2014 and aims to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world. The project is a contactless identification system based on the Internet of Things that allows retailers to better identify and serve their customers using customer records to make accurate decisions about product preferences without the need to use WiFi or Bluetooth. .

In third place, we have Finneseth with their first choice of MATIC, Polygon’s native token, which is a layer 2 scaling solution that aims to provide faster transactions and lower costs for users. It acts as a fast parallel blockchain that works alongside the main Ethereum blockchain. Last but not least, there is RON, the native token of Ronin – another sidechain designed for the blockchain game currently hosting Axie Infinity, one of the most active games in the crypto space. Third-party developers are also on the way, which could bring thousands of new games to the Ronin network. As always, these are all interesting picks, so make sure you stick around until the end of the show to find out who made the best picks, which will be decided in our live poll.

Following the showdown, we have data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for crypto traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market. Analysts use Cointelegraph Markets Pro to identify two altcoins that stood out this week: Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) and NFTX.

Do you have a question about a coin or topic that hasn’t been covered here? Do not worry. Join the YouTube chat and write your questions there. The person with the most interesting comment or question will receive a free month of Cointelegraph Markets Pro, valued at $100.

“The Market Report” airs live every Tuesday at 12pm ET, so be sure to head over to Cointelegraph’s YouTube channel and hit that like button and subscribe to receive all of our future videos and updates.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.