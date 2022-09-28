What are the best films in which Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine has appeared?

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is the Marvel character with the most appearances in movies and we wanted to classify them according to the IMDb score

Long before the arrival of the film Hombre de Hierro and from what Robert Downett Jr. became the same Tony Starkthere was another actor who made it impossible to think of the character he was playing without putting his face on it, that actor is Hugh Jackman and the character is Wolverine.

The popular mutant Marvel interpreted by jackman has appeared in 9 movies Marvelthis makes him have more appearances in feature films than the Hombre de Hierro of Robert Downey Jr.. And with the surprise that The Australian actor returns to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynoldswe wanted to classify, according to the score of IMDball tapes in which Jackman’s clawed mutant has appeared.

What is the worst and best movies where Wolverine appears?

X-Men Origins: Wolverine – Grade: 6.5

What’s surprising here is not that this movie comes in last place, what’s surprising is that it has such a high score. This 2009 production was lambasted by critics and audiences alike, as it was seen as having a confusing plot, low CGI, and lackluster action scenes.

This film was the first appearance of Gambit Y dead pool (also played by Ryan Reynolds). Many were disappointed in how these characters were portrayed, especially dead poolwhich had little to do with the character in the comics, even they sewed up the mouth of the so-called “mercenary with a mouth.”

Despite everything, it was a commercial success, and many considered that the interpretation of jackman It was the best thing about the movie.

X-Men: The Final Stand – Note: 6.6

The third part of the first mutant trilogy was highly anticipated in 2006, with the first two films receiving good reviews, this one had a lot to do to give a worthy end to the series. Patrol-X.

Unfortunately the tape was disappointing for many fans. The change of director and the few minutes of Cyclops they were highly criticized, apart from many other things. The relationship by Jean Gray Y Wolverine (which was the best part of the movie once again) played an essential role during the plot.

Immortal Wolverine – Grade: 6.7

After the success of the tape mentioned above, the character of jackman he had his second solo film, this time not counting supporting characters from the mutant franchise. This time the action moved to Japandrawing plot elements from the famous comic book arc of Chris Claremont Y Frank Miller.

Although the score of IMDb is not very different from the previous one, the general public liked this installment better. It was considered that the action scenes were much more elaborate and that some shots characterized the character’s personality very well, although the end of the film was a bit disappointing. The opening scene of the atomic bomb is still well remembered.

X-Men: Apocalypse – Note: 6.9

The presence of Wolverine in this film it was a simple cameo. Several of the young mutants were captured by William Strykerwhile they were prisoners, the Weapon X got loose. That “weapon” turned out to be Loganwhich had an interesting scene with Jean Gray before running away.

The film was received with mixed reviews, despite having a good cast and good action scenes, such as the one with quicksilver on the X Mansion The feature film is also well remembered for having continuity errors with respect to the rest of the films in the franchise.

X-Men – Note: 7.3

The one that started it all. When jackman was chosen for interpret to Wolverine in 2000, there was some controversy. The character was already iconic, but jackman He was a complete unknown who had just made a career in the theater. Many criticized the decision and did not know what to expect from the feature film.

Of course, all those people were wrong. Jackman became the star of the film. His performance, along with that of Ian McKellen (magnet) and Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier) were highly praised. During the feature film, Wolverine he is practically the central protagonist of the plot, since almost the entire film is seen through his perspective. His story and his relationship with Rogue They play an important role in the plot.

X-Men 2 – Note: 7.4

For fans, this was the definitive X-Men movie for a long time. The film was released in 2003, long before the arrival of the UCMand for many people it was among the best superhero movies ever shot, but over the years the film has not been placed in such a high position.

Due to the popularity of jackman in his interpretation of Wolverine in the first feature film, the character was again the main character of the plot. His past as Weapon X and his relationship with striker They were the mainstay of the film. the fight of Wolverine against deathstrike and combat in X-Mansion They are still well remembered.

X-Men: First Generation – Grade: 7.7

After bad reviews of X Men 3 and the first solo film of the saga’s star mutant, it was decided to restart the franchise. A series of prequels was chosen that would begin with this film, which would follow the story of Charles Xavier Y magnet in his early days in search of young mutants to form a team in the year 1962, in the midst of the Cuban missile crisis.

The film was received very positively thanks to the performances of James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender Y Jennifer Lawrence, among others, as well as some spectacular action scenes. During a scene recruiting mutants around the world, Wolverine has a very funny cameo with Xavier Y magnet.

2. X-Men: Days of Future Past – Grade: 7.9

The premiere of this feature film in 2014 had as much expectation as when it hit theaters The Avengers two years before. The film took the characters of the original trilogy and mixed them with the protagonists of the prequels in a time travel adventure that delighted critics and fans.

In the history of comics, it was Kitty Pryde the one who traveled in time. But in the film it was decided to putthe character due to the popularity of the character and jackman. The feature film was very well received for both its story and its characters.

1. Logan – Grade: 8.1

If you’re going to throw a farewell, do it in style. that had to think jackman to interpret “for the last time” to Wolverine. Logan took elements from the comic Old Man Logan and is considered one of the best superhero movies ever made.

In this film we see a Wolverine much older and jaded with life, where he is pushed to protect a young girl with powers like his. The film was praised above all for the incredible performance of the Australian actor. It was the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars.