what are the best films of the legendary actress?

The legendary Meryl Streep, who in the past few hours celebrated his 72nd birthday, can boast one of the most illustrious careers in Hollywood history: with 93 credits to his name, three Oscar wins and the record for the most nominations (21), which are the your best films?

After years of theatrical performances, Meryl Streep in the 70s was inspired by the performance of Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver to try to enter the cinema: the debut took place in 1977 with Giulia by Fred Zinnemann, but already in the second film – released in ’78 – she obtained her first Oscar nomination as best supporting actress for Michael Cimino’s The Hunter, in which she worked with De Niro. In ’79 he appeared in Manhattan by Woody Allen, and after this incredible hat-trick his name became one of the most acclaimed in Hollywood.

Among his most famous films we remember Out of Africa of 1985, The Bridges of Madison County by and with Clint Eastwood from 1995, The devil wears Prada And Radio America by Robert Altman (both from 2006) and the film adaptation of the theatrical success Oh Mama!, which in 2008 became her biggest box office hit. From the years 2010 her interpretation of Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, which earned her the third Academy Award, but also the roles in Into The Woods, The Post by Steven Spielberg, the sequels Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again And Mary Poppins Returns and also the success on tv with Big Little Lies.

We will soon find it again in Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.