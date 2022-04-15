What are the best mid-range cell phones in the world? – News Technology – Technology

AnTuTu, a software that works as a benchmarking tool between phones and devicescreate monthly lists where you qualify the best aspects of certain cell phones to make it easier for its users to doubt which of them to buy.

By March of this year, the software produced a list indicating which are the most powerful mid-range phones in the world.

Now, to understand the reason for this ‘ranking’, it is important to understand what a mid-range phone is. Normally, they are the ones that are sold the most in the market, because although they are not the cheapest, most are kept at affordable prices.

Other characteristics of a mid-range phone is that it generally has 2 GB of RAM or even 4, and the screen is, at a minimum, of HD quality.

AnTuTu has created several lists where it examines from the best current equipment to the best high-end phones. Now, it focuses on the performance of mid-range phones to define which are the 10 that stand out the most.

To define it, the software performs tests that measure graphics unit, RAM memory, processor power and user interface and, as a result of this, produces a score:

1.iQOO Z5

This brand is not yet well known in Colombia.

This equipment is from the Chinese company Vivo, so it is not well known in Colombia. The phone has a Snapdragon 778G processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Due to this, the score assigned by the software was 571,591 points, winning first place.

2. Honor 60 Pro

Announced in 2021 after becoming independent from Huawei, the Honor brand phone has a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor and 12 GB of RAM, which allowed it to reach a score of 547,183, positioning it as the second best.

3. Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition

Mi 11, the new Xiaomi cell phone.

This version is not very different from its predecessor, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. However, this new version has a 780 G Snapdragon processor and 8GB RAM storage. This phone receives a score of 542,788.

4.OPPO Reno7 5G

This phone arrived in Colombia in 2021.

With less than a thousand points of difference between them, This cell phone has a presentation very similar to that of the Xiaomi in position three, with the difference that its processor is a Snapdragon 778 G, giving it a score of 542,652.

5.Realme Q3s

As with the previous two, less than a thousand points separate this phone. It has the same processor as OPPO, which places it in fifth place with a score of 542,652.

The Realme Q3s has been launched in China: ◾6.6″ FHD+ 144Hz IPS-LCD

◾Snapdragon 778G

◾Triple Camera Configuration

◾48+2+2MP

◾16MP Selfie Camera

◾5000mAh Battery

◾30W fast charge

◾Android 11

◾Realme UI 2.0

◾199g ◾Price: From €214 (to change)#RealmeQ3s pic.twitter.com/BBL1ovD3Hy – Migui Tecno 🎄 (@MiguiTecno) October 19, 2021

6. Honor 60

This brand became independent from Huawei recently.

It has a Full HD + screen and a 778G Snapdragon processor, just like the previous ones in the list. For this, it has a score of 525,238.

7. Xiamo Civi

Announced in 2021, it is a telephone focused on the young public and, like the phone that ranks third on this list, it has 8GB RAM storage, with the difference that its processor is a 778G Snapdragon. His score is 524,354.

8. Honor 50 Pro

With a score of 524,042, this phone has the same processor as the previous phone in this list, as well as a camera that allows you to record videos in 4K. Its RAM storage memory can be 8GB or 12GB.

9. Honor 50

With a score not much lower than that of its predecessor, the Honor 50 Pro, this version has 519,860 points. The biggest differential between the two is found in the camera, Well, this has only one front camera, while its Pro version has two.

10.OPPO Reno6

With almost 10,000 points lower than the position nine, comes this version of an OPPO phone. Unlike all previous cell phones, the processor in this phone is a Dimensity 900. Its RAM, however, can also vary between 8GB and 12GB, giving it a score of 509,354.

The difference between the devices is not abysmal, in fact, none have a score below 500,000, which places them in very good conditions when choosing a phone. However, some of these references are not yet commercialized in Colombia.

