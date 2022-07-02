What are the best movies of Lindsay Lohan, the child prodigy of cinema

From being one of the child prodigies of cinema and one of the most promising adolescent actresses of Disney, Lindsay Lohan he went on to star in just one low-budget movie in the last decade. Their drug addiction It was the turning point in his auspicious career, which little by little was buried.

However, to his 36 years promises to leave his past behind and start a new stage of success on the big screen: he signed a contract with Netflix and will be the star of the Christmas romantic comedy Falling for Christmaswhich will be released at the end of 2022.

I also read: 11 Hollywood Actors No One Wants To Work With

Who is Lindsay Lohan and how did she get to the movies

Lindsay Lohan born July 2, 1986 in New York, although he grew up in Merrick and on Long Island, as a result of his parents’ divorce. When she was just 3 years old, she began her career as a child model with Ford Models. So she appeared in over 100 TV commercials. In 1996, at the age of 10, she played Alli Fowler in the series Another World.

Hand in hand with Disney, he began filming Twins game, the great success that catapulted her to stardom. Since then she starred in several romantic comedies that positioned her as one of the most popular actresses of the moment And with unimaginable potential. However, around his 20s he began to have problems with drugs. That is why the most outstanding interpretations of him date from his adolescence.

Lindsay Lohan’s best movies: “The Twins” (1998)

After a hundred appearances in television commercials and a small role in the series Another World, Lindsay Lohan In 1996, at the age of 10, he had his first great challenge: to star in the popular and successful Disney comedy Twins gamewhich was released two years later and earned him the Young Artist Award.

In the movie, which grossed over $92 million worldwide, the actress played the twins Annie and Hallie, who meet at a summer camp and discover the true bond that unites them. So, they devise a plan to reunite their parents: they pretend to be the other and exchange their lives.

Lindsay Lohan’s Best Movies: “Fucky Friday” (2003)

With a collection of more than 160 million dollars, a crazy friday is still the most commercially successful film in which he starred Lohan, who for that role won an award for Breakthrough Performance at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

Lindsay Lohan, star of “Fucky Friday.”

The plot of this comedy closely follows the lives of psychotherapist Tess Coleman (Kamie Lee Curtis) and her rebellious daughter Anna (Lohan), who magically switch bodies after eating two Chinese Fortune cookies.

Lindsay Lohan’s Best Movies: “Confessions of a Typical Teenager” (2004)

Confessions of a typical teenager it is one of the two films he starred in in 2004, one of the most fruitful years of his career. In it she plays Lola Steppe, a young woman from New York who moves to the suburbs of New Jersey and is forced to start her life from scratch.

Lindsay Lohan and Megan Fox, protagonists of “Confessions of a typical teenager” (Photo: File).

At school, not only does she become a great friend, but she also develops a great rivalry with her “enemy” Carla Santini (Megan fox), the typical beautiful and popular teenager who perceives herself as superior to the rest of the students.

Lindsay Lohan’s Best Movies: “Mean Girls” (2004)

In 2004 Lindsay Lohan first became independent from Disney to film Mean Girls (heavy girls). In this comedy she plays Cady, a teenager entering high school after living in Africa for several years who falls in love with Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of the most popular girl in school, Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

Lindsay Lohan, star of “Means girls”.

Regina integrates her into “Las Plásticas”, a trio of girls who are only interested in fashion, boys and money. When she discovers that Cady has feelings for Aaron, she goes back to him. Cady pretends not to be upset and plots revenge while she maintains her friendship.

Lindsay Lohan’s best movies: “Herbie in full gear” (2005)

His return to Disney came in 2005 with another comedy: Herbie in full gear. After graduating as a sportswriter, Maagie Peyton (Lohan) receives a special gift from his father: a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle that has a life of its own and can drive itself.

Lindsay Lohan, star of “Herbie at full speed”

By then, Lohan had already had her first approaches to drugs. Little by little, her addictions dragged her into trouble with the law and spoiled her career on the big screen. The next few years of her would be marked by continuous scandals, steps through rehabilitation centers and arrests.