What are the best movies related to casinos

If there is something that cannot be denied, it is that casinos transmit a powerful energy that film directors have taken full advantage of to create incredible stories.

This great popularity has led many film directors to be inspired by the anecdotal stories that can unfold around casinos. Here is a list of the best casino movies .

croupier

This 1998 film portrays and tells the story of Jack Manfred (played by Clive Owen), an aspiring writer who takes a job as a croupier to help himself financially. It is a classic that for the first time shows the reality of the croupier.

Its enigmatic story will trap you in the experiences of the character, while you will be able to learn more about this entertaining world of casinos.

Ocean’s Eleven

This movie was released in 2001, it was directed by Seven Soderbergh, starring incredible actors like: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Julia Roberts. It’s about a charismatic thief who recruits several skilled robbers in order to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos. It’s a classic that from the first seconds will keep you glued to the screen because of the way all the events unfold.

The Cooler

This movie has a very interesting plot, it shows you how Bernie Lootz, a loser with bad luck, begins to infect the players who win too much. It is based on a Las Vegas casino, so it is a perfect movie to get to know all the movement that is usually experienced in these important casinos. It is directed by Wayne Kramer and was released in 2003.

rain man

This film is about Charlie Babbitt, a selfish young man who fails to inherit his late father’s fortune, instead the one who receives the benefit is his brother Raymond, an autistic boy he never met because he lived in a special center.

He realizes that this autistic boy is capable of doing incredible mathematical operations in a few seconds and they use this ability to win money in casinos. A dramatic film that will keep you attentive and that also has the great performance of Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise.

21 blackjack

This movie was released in 2008 and is a story based on real events of how six students from the MIT Blackjack Team managed to become expert card counters and with this method they won millions in Las Vegas casinos .

It’s a pretty entertaining story starring Jim Sturgess, Kevin Spacey, Kate Bosworth and Laurence Fishburne.

Each of these movies will tell you different stories related to casinos for those who are passionate about the subject. It is a reality that this type of entertainment has always been in constant growth and that is why there is an interest in learning more about it.