what are the best movies to stream?

After having seen the 5 best Netflix original series for your bingewatching of the moment, let’s go back to deepen the catalog of the streaming platform to discover the most viewed movies of the week thanks to the usual Top 10 provided by the service.

While on the TV series front continues the dominance of new releases of weight such as the final season of La Casa di Carta and the sixth and last narrative arc of Lucifer, with the addition of the highly anticipated third season of Sex Education (which we find at the top of the table), on the cinema side we report the debut of the Schumacher documentary – obviously centered on the icon par excellence of Formula 1 and in general of motoring, and of French detective Bac Nord.

The sixth place is instead occupied by Skyscraper, action movie produced and starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson that sees the star struggling with a skyscraper under attack by a terrorist group. Finally, from last week the action thriller Kate with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Sonic – The Film, a film focused on the famous SEGA videogame franchise, which we remember being the highest grossing in the history of the US box office for a film based on a film, also remain on the list. video game.

Loading... Advertisements

For more insights, we leave you to our Schumacher review.