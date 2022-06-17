What are the best movies to watch as a family?

Father’s Day is coming up and PATTERN We recommend six films to see on this date. The list includes tapes for all tastes: from suspense films, comedy and drama.

Cool Dad (Apple TV)

the tape of Adam Sandler which mixes comedy with drama, has become one of the comedian’s most iconic films. Released in 1999, the film tells the story of a lazy law graduate who adopts a child, starring Dylan Sprouse Y Cole Sprouse, to impress his girlfriend. The film is available to rent at AppleTV.

Mrs. Doubtfire: Dad Forever (Disney+)

The film released in 1993 is about an actor who, after a difficult divorce, disguises himself as a housekeeper to spend time with his children while his ex-wife is not at home. The comedy stars robin-williams and within the cast stands out Mary Wilsonknown for her role in “Matilda” (nineteen ninety six), Sally Field Y Pierce Brosnan.

Fashion Intern (HBO Max)

Robert DeNiro stars at Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower who decides to return to work after considering that retirement was not as fun as it seemed. Ben ends up working as an intern at a fashion company founded by Jules Ostininterpreted by Anne Hathaway.

Finding Nemo (Disney+)

The iconic movie pixar, Oscar winner for best animation in 2004focuses on the history of marlin. After your son Nemo caught, the shy clownfish sets off on a journey across the ocean in search of him.

The tape addressed to Tim Burton focuses on a son trying to distinguish between fact and fiction in his dying father’s life story. The film includes in the cast Ewan mcgregor, Danny DeVito, Billy Crudup, Helen bonham Sumpamong others.

A Quiet Place (Netflix)

And for those who enjoy terror and suspense, “a silent place” is an alternative. In a post-apocalyptic world, a family tries to survive from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing. The film is the directorial debut of jon Krasinski, who also plays the protagonist. In addition, within the cast, his wife stands out Emily blunt.