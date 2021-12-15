What are the best oils to use in the air fryer? The complete list

Cooking food in the air fryer is certainly one of the preferred methods in the kitchen, thanks to the cooking speed and the use of very little oil. Did you know that some oils are better than others when using the air fryer? Read the list of the best oils for air fryer based on what foods you are preparing, at what temperature you are cooking and also the smoke point of the oil you are using.

Why do i need oil in an air fryer?

You may be wondering if I fry with air I don’t have to use oil. You certainly won’t need to use the oil in the same way you would use it to fry foods in a pan, and certainly not in the same quantities. But you still have to use a little oil when preparing recipes in an air fryer, and we explain why. Foods with hot air flow cook quickly and a little oil should be used to give them that touch of crunchiness, browning and softness.

They exist instead foods that do not require the use of oil, generally they are frozen ones, for example french fries, chicken nuggets, potato croquettes or rustic ones, as they already have the oil included in the production process. On these types of foods it will not be necessary to spray any type of oil.

What does it mean that the oil has a smoke point?

THE smoke points for oils are the temperatures at which heat causes oil or fat to smoke. Depending on which ones are used, different levels of heat must be set, as they will start smoking over those.

By heating beyond its smoke point, the oil begins to release free radicals and a chemical called it acrolein, the same that gives burnt foods their typical taste and smell.

For this there is a list of oils to use when using the air fryer. You can use almost any oil in the air fryer, but you must choose the right oil for the recipe you are preparing.

What are the best oils to use in the air fryer?

Here is the list of oils you should use in your air fryer. Let’s start with what we think is the best and so on, pay close attention to the smoke point and the type of recipe you are making.

Avocado oil – 270 degree smoke point

– 270 degree smoke point Ghee (clarified butter) – Smoke point 250 degrees

(clarified butter) – Smoke point 250 degrees Olive oil – Smoke point 240 degrees

Smoke point 240 degrees Soybean oil – Smoke point at 234 degrees

– Smoke point at 234 degrees Coconut oil – Smoke point of 232 degrees

– Smoke point of 232 degrees Peanut oil – Smoke point of 232 degrees

– Smoke point of 232 degrees Vegetable oil – Smoke point of 230 degrees

– Smoke point of 230 degrees Extra virgin olive oil – 180 degree smoke point

– 180 degree smoke point Butter – 175 degree smoke point

How much oil do you use when air frying food?

Although each recipe is different, you need to use oil to coat foods. For best results, you need a spray bottle that sprays by misting. For example, most breaded recipes will need a splash of oil. As the homemade cutlet, after having breaded it should be placed on the basket and sprayed with oil, then halfway through cooking it is turned and sprayed on the other side, this will prevent it from being dry and not at all crunchy.

Can i use cooking spray for the air fryer?

Some cooking sprays have a problem, they can create a rubbery, sticky surface that can ruin the non-stick properties of your basket. So if after several uses you see that the basket tends to get damaged, avoid using it or change brand. We use the sprayleggero oils you can find them in supermarkets or online, with the discount code AIRSPRAY10 savings

Can i use olive oil in the air fryer?

Of course you can, however, due to olive oil’s low smoke point, it’s best to only use it in those recipes that are below 240 degrees.