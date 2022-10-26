What are the best paid careers in the United States?

For choosing a university career, there are many points that come into play. Personal abilities and interests are the infallible guide for the correct decision. But, in addition, job opportunities are points that should not be overlooked. As a guide for a good decision, in this note we gather the best paid professions USA.

These specialties, beyond ensuring salaries of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, allow continuing education in that country.

The best salaries in the USA

Electronic engineering and computer science

Graduates in this specialty are responsible for developing hardware and software. They can be involved in both microprocessor development and computer circuit design.

The salary can be up to US$100,000 per year.

petroleum engineering

It has an excellent economic projection in the United States and in much of the world. Its professionals are involved in the extraction and processing of both raw materials.

Metallurgical Engineering

Graduates of this career research and design. They also implement methods for the extraction of various metals or minerals on a larger scale.

Salaries start at US$79,000 per year.

Operations research

It is also known as Administration Sciences. It uses models, statistical analysis and algorithms to predict and compare results. In addition, they are responsible for the direction and control of all its internal activities.

Salaries are around US$78,500 a year.

Medicine

In the United States, health personnel have good recognition in their salaries.

Doctors are the best paid and have salaries of US$75,500 per year.

With this information, it will be easier to make a decision on the choice of university career.

