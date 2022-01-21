What are the best-selling cars in the world in 2021? Fiat will surprise you

Fans of the automotive world will certainly have wondered these days: but what are the best-selling cars in the world in 2021? With the increased diffusion and promotion of EV vehicles some might suspect a surprising trend change, but the real surprise is the Fiat domination in more countries than Italy!

Thanks to Motor1 colleagues we can access the recent market trends on a global scale, focusing on certain specific countries where the automobile market has a significant impact. Although the chip crisis has also hit the automotive sector, sales were quite high; meanwhile, the preferences of the public have not changed much.

Just look at the US scenario: Ford F Series still dominate the stars and stripes market with 726,004 units sold between F-150, F-250, F-350 and F-450! Incidentally, the F Series is also the best-selling vehicle in Canada with 111,332 units. In second place are the Ram pickups with 569,388 units sold, while in third place is the Chevrolet Silverado with 529,765 units.

Let’s move to Latin America, already observing Fiat’s overseas dominance: in fact, in Brazil, the Fiat Strada is number 1 of the automotive market with 109,107 units, or 5.5% of the total market. This is the best result ever for the pickup born in 1996. In second place follows the Hyundai HB20 with 86,455 units sold and in third place we find the Fiat Argo with 84,644 units. In Argentina, on the other hand, the Fiat Cronos sedan dominates the market with 37,435 units; the Toyota Hilux pickup drops to second place, followed in third place by the Volkswagen Amarok with 18,655 units sold.

In Europe, Fiat cannot fail to be the best-selling in Italy: exactly as in 2020, also in 2021 Fiat Panda reigns with 7.6% market share, or 112,298 units sold. Following it are the Fiat 500 with 44,819 units and the Lancia Ypsilon with 43,735 units. In the main market of the Old Continent, ergo in Germany, we find instead the Volkswagen domain with, in order, the new Golf (91,621 units), the T-Roc (57,424 units) and the Tiguan (55,527 units). Nonetheless, for the Golf it is the lowest result since 1980 as it only gets 3.5% of the market.

Let’s move on to the French “cousins”, where the Peugeot 208 has the better of the Renault Clio for just under 3,000 units, while the Dacia Sandero is in third place with a surprising increase of 44% compared to 2020, for 77,067 units sold. From the British, however, the Vauxhall Corsa took the top spot for the first time since its introduction with 40,914 units, but pay attention to the Tesla Model 3 in second place with 34,783 units sold! In third place, therefore, is the classic Mini Hardtop.

At the end, on the Hungarian podium we find the Fiat 500. To be exact, the Italian city car is in third place with 4,730 units sold, behind the Suzuki S-Cross in second place and the Suzuki Vitara on the top step of the podium.

Still on the subject of Fiat, here is a Fiat Panda 4×4 protagonist at the Dakar Classic.