For months and several times, our Research Department has looked at the sector with interest, today we return to the subject to evaluate according to criteria of graphic analysis and the study of financial statements, which are the best shares of Italian banks on which to bet in 2022 .

In this regard, we put the following securities under our lens: Banca IFIS, Bca MPS, Banco BPM, BPER Banca, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit (MIL: UCG).

What are the best stocks of Italian banks to bet on in 2022

Banca IFIS, last price at 17.07. The recommendations of the other analysts estimate a target price of 18.60 while our calculations lead to a fair value of 26 euros.

The projections for 2022:

area of ​​minimum 12.71 / 15.09

area of ​​maximum 22.22 / 24.38.

Until there is a monthly close below 14.33, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 22.22 / 24.38 area. In the short term, a first bearish indication will occur with a weekly close below € 15.77.

For Bca MPS, our Research Department is unable to quantify the fair value based on our parameters

Bca MPS, last price at 0.892. The recommendations of the other analysts estimate a target price at 0.94 while our calculations are unable to establish a reliable fair value.

The projections for 2022:

minimum area 0.41 / 0.47

area of ​​maximum 0.88 / 9.95.

Until there is a monthly close above 1.1330, prices could continue to decline over the next 12 months towards the 0.41 / 0.47 area. In the short term, a first bullish indication will occur with a weekly close above € 0.9850.

Banco BPM, last price at 2.64. The recommendations of the other analysts estimate a target price of 3.52 while our calculations lead to a fair value of 2.01 euros.

The projections for 2022:

minimum area 2.38 / 2.67

area of ​​maximum 3.55 / 3.89.

Until there is a monthly close below 2.196, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 3.55 / 3.89 area. In the short term, the trend is bearish and a first bullish indication will occur with a weekly close above € 2.694.

BPER Bank, last price at 1.823. The recommendations of the other analysts estimate a target price of 2.57 while our calculations lead to a fair value of 2.80 euros.

The projections for 2022:

minimum area 1.67 / 1.84

area of ​​maximum 2.44 / 2.65.

Until there is a monthly close below 1.6335, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 2.44 / 2.65 area. In the short term, a first bearish indication will occur with a weekly close below € 1.705.

Focus on the giants Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit

Intesa Sanpaolo, last price at 2.274. The recommendations of the other analysts estimate a target price of 2.82 while our calculations lead to a fair value of 2.65 euros.

The projections for 2022:

minimum area 2.05 / 2.243

area of ​​maximum 2.845 / 3.01.

Until there is a monthly close below 2.0830, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the 2.845 / 3.01 area. In the short term, a first bearish indication will occur with a weekly close below € 2.2435.

Unicredit, last price at 13.544. The recommendations of the other analysts estimate a target price of 16.022 while our calculations lead to a fair value of 10.35 euros.

The projections for 2022:

minimum area 10.55 / 12.80

area of ​​maximum 16.89 / 19.01.

Until there is a monthly close below 11.223, prices could continue to rise over the next 12 months towards the area of ​​16.89 / 19.01. In the short term, a first bearish indication will occur with a weekly close of less than 12.59 euros.

Based on what is written in the previous paragraphs, the combination of graphics and fair value for the year 2022 makes us prefer Banca FIS, BPER Banca and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Deepening

