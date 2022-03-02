What are the best tips to boost financial well-being

(Credit: Zurich Argentina press)

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being. Today, the concept is also related to well-being holistic, which refers to the human being in all aspects of his environment. In other words, it consists of attending to the person as a whole, satisfying their needs. physical, mental, spiritual, financial and social.

Understanding the importance of comprehensive health and its prevention, Zurich launches “LiveWell”an application at no additional cost that aims to provide an extra benefit to its life insurance customers foraccompany them in making decisions related to a positive and healthy lifestyle

(Credit: Zurich Argentina press)

(Credit: Zurich Argentina press) In addition to this, the insurance company invited a group of professionals from different areas so that they can provide different recommendations and advice on physical, mental, financial and social well-being. In that sense,Claudio Zuchovicki financial analyst and director of Finance at UADE,

details the main keys to enhance financial well-being.

How to improve financial health Worry about personal finances can be a stress factor. Debt, uncontrolled or unforeseen expenses and low savings capacity can influence financial well-being, as describedZuchovicki

. “And like any stressful situation, it can trigger anxiety, anguish, even insomnia,” says the specialist. Many people may feel that they do not know about finances, and moving in an unknown scenario can generate uncertainty, especially when it comes to planning for the future and economic security. Manage income and expenses well, that is,good financial planning can be a difficult task

but not impossible to achieve.

(Credit: Zurich Argentina press)

(Credit: Zurich Argentina press) The analyst’s first piece of advice isconsider saving as a mandatory fixed expense . “There are many people who say: ‘Now I can’t save, because I have a lot of expenses. When my financial situation improves, I will.’ They are convinced that they will save one day. But they never do. This strategy does not work”, explains Zuchovicki. To change this situation, it is importantturn the premise of “saving what is left after spending” into that of “spending what is left after saving”

.

To achieve this, there are two essential strategies: 1) Get in the habit of Allocate a percentage of income at the beginning of the month -for example: 10%-to savings

, before spending it on other concepts. This saving can be considered as a “future fee”, as a mandatory fixed expense within the budget, just as the cable, telephone or gym fee occupies. 2) For saving to become a habit, it is important thatthe money is debited automatically every month

. “It’s a good measure so that willpower doesn’t come into play, or self-deception: ‘If I don’t do it this month, next month it will be twice as much.’ By debiting your “future fee” you will have your money saved every month”, assures the specialist.

Recommendations to make savings yield One of the main questions iswhat to do with the money saved

. Although saving and investment are closely related, they are very different concepts. If you have a certain amount of money and you decide to save, instead of investing, you are not earning money, because you are giving up an extra sum that the investment would have.“In the long run, interest is more important than principal.

(Credit: Zurich Argentina press)

(Credit: Zurich Argentina press) And he points out: “You have to keep in mind that the risk is not in what you buy (currency, shares, bonds, investment funds, etc.), but inhow much is bought . That is why it is important to diversify andinvest in more than one financial instrument

with the intention of obtaining the returns offered by each one”.

infographic

How to get a diversified portfolio One option when investing is ainvestment fund, a mutual fund or life insurance with savings and capitalization . The first are toolscollective investment

, which consist of gathering funds from different people to invest them in different financial instruments. Its responsibility is delegated to a management company that can be a bank, an insurance company or an investment services company. On the other hand, life insurances with capitalization are instruments of saving

long-term. When contracting the insurance, according to the individual objective, the contributions (premiums), the term and the projection of the objective capital are defined. This can then vary according to needs.

Here are five advantages of the Mutual Funds of Investment (FCI): 1) Access to a very broad portfolio of securities

that, in many cases, would not be available if invested individually. Large sums of money are not required to be part of them. two)They are highly diversified

: allow risk to be distributed among different financial products (stocks, bonds, indices, among others) of companies and economic sectors. 3)They have liquidity :

the redemption of the investment can be done at any time, with the money available in a short period of time. 4)They are managed by experts in the field

who are in charge of making investment decisions looking for the best profitability alternatives according to the type of FCI. 5)There are different fund options. , according to the profile of each investor. The more aggressive funds invest in instruments ofequities : shares of leading companies, CEDEAR’s (instrument that allows you to invest in pesos in foreign companies), indices and variable income assets. Meanwhile, the more conservative

They can be made up of public or private debt securities, sight deposits and fixed terms and/or derivatives.

“Even in long-term investments, it is important to be flexible. Never fall in love with the tool. Periodically sit down to analyze the portfolio, just as you spend an hour with a client, an hour with a supplier. Read the news. What changed in this time? Am I safe with my assets? Would I buy them again? If the answer is “no”, it is time to change”, Zuchovicki clarifies.

And he concludes: “It is important to know how to lose, to know when to say no. Do not fall into stubbornness and keep an asset that does not go up anymore.

Zuchovicki’s various recommendations are available on the official Zurich Instagram account. Additionally, Daniel Tangona, Dafne Schilling, Mona Gallosi, and Cynthia Martínez Wagner offer advice on physical, mental, and social health.