What are the best video games so far in 2022? big premieres

yesYes, a priori it seems like a somewhat stupid approach, since barely a quarter of this year has passed and wanting to encompass the entire year is too daring. Nevertheless, Throughout these 96 days of 2022 titles have been released that will undoubtedly go down in the history of the industrysuch as Elden Ring or Pokémon Legends: Arceus, to name two to boat soon.

Each video game has stood out for a series of characteristics, but there is no doubt that this 2022 has started on the right foot and there are certainly ways to go down in history. Use the following list to get to know these titles a little more and find out which one best suits your goals as a player. Which one will you dedicate your time to?

Best games of 2022

Elden Ring (PS5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo Switch)

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch)

Grand Touring 7 (PS5 and PlayStation 4)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5 and PlayStation 4)

Tunic (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC)

Moss: Book 2 (Playstation 4)

Dying Light 2 (PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Lost Ark (PC)

Of course also we must take into account on which platforms these video games are available to decide which one to acquire. PlayStation lovers will no doubt lean more towards visual gems like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West or the recent Moss: Book II, but they will of course dwell on cross-platform installments like Elden Ring.

Xbox users are possibly the ones who have the broadest views with Game Pass, but if we talk about premieres, the Tunic revelation should be praised, a beautiful universe that only Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC players have been able to enjoy. Other options? The indomitable Elden Ring, of course, because FromSoftware never fails.

What is evident is that Nintendo Switch is in fashion. Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land are proof that the hybrid console is experiencing one of its best moments and continues to lead the sales ranking in terms of hardware. Leaving Aloy’s appearance aside, if we focus on the controversy generated, in 2022 none has raised more sides than the “open world” of the Pokémon God. Is that an achievement?

Conversely, If we want to order the video games released in 2022 by fashion, Lost Ark should be highlighted, which barely lasted a week at the top of the industry, with some servers that weakened substantially. Its effect is similar to Reddit Place, which has occupied the minds of the most famous streamers on an intercontinental level.