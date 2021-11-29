what are the “best workplaces for Millennials 2021” – Corriere.it

What are the best places to work in Italy according to Millennials? Today the top three according to the Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking, published also this year by Great Place to Work, are Bending Spoons, Mia Platform and Casavo Management (https://www.greatplacetowork.it/). And they are important choices because they are made by the population, born between the 80s and 90s, mostly represented within organizations. The so-called Millennials are young adults who, in terms of needs and expectations, also distance themselves significantly from previous generations.

the three companies at the top of this particular ranking are three realities born and grown in the last ten years, which have attractive characteristics for the youngest: a high technological ratio, operational flexibility and organizational structures that are not very hierarchical.

In the ranking, however, there are alsoand multinational giants based in Italy, and with the most heterogeneous presence at the generational level. As an example Salesforce, Cisco Systems, and American Express, who have managed to create ad hoc programs and initiatives for their Millennials, with the result of having seen an increase in their satisfaction and their engagement even during a difficult year like 2020.

There are two phenomena of the moment: acceleration of mobility and great resignations Never before has the attention towards young talents been ever greater than today. Because in the post-pandemic world two important phenomena have occurred, namely the acceleration of mobility on the market and the ‘great resignations’: many after Covid have decided to change jobs and lives. For many companies, in fact, the coming months represent a challenge in terms of attraction and retention of talents, given that many of them declare they want to grow significantly in the course of 2022 and, to do so, they will need precisely this demographic group.



Innovation, promotions and collaboration are dear to Millennials But what are the characteristics of Millennials-proof companies? In the Best Workplaces for Millennials ranking, published also this year by Great Place to Work, those factors emerge that would be able to make the members of this population satisfied and productive within the organizations. The ranking is based on the opinion of over 40,000 collaborators (40,854) from 128 companies analyzed in 2020. Of these, almost 9,000 (8,960) are Millennials. The opinion of the Millennials corporate population collected through the Trust Index questionnaire constituted 2/3 of the total score for the definition of the ranking, the remaining 1/3 of the score obtained from the difference between the perception of Millennials (measured by the Trust Index score ) and that of the rest of the company population and the percentage of Millennials out of the total respondents to the survey. Again, among the issues on which the Millennials of the awarded companies differ from their colleagues hired elsewhere, there are: promotions and awards (81% vs 55%), the culture of innovation (87% vs 67%) and team collaboration (92% vs. 72%).

Work / life balance is also fundamental Work-life balance is also rated more positively (85% vs. 76%). The result of all these factors, combined with the adoption of coherent policies, enabling well-being and productivity, in Best companies is well represented by the intention to stay, that is the intention of people to work for a given company in the long term: 80% vs 70% of the remaining realities taken into consideration. Consequently, among the collaborators at risk of abandonment, there are 6% against 14% of the companies not published in the list. It should be noted that the statements most related to this retention index refer to the pride for the company and the impact that the organization generates for the community, confirming the growing importance that the issues of CSR and purpose have for young talents.

