What are the best Zelda games? Metacritic tells you

The Legend of Zelda remains one of the biggest franchises in video games, so there’s a massive fan base still waiting for its recently delayed next installment. Because of this, and while more details of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2we show you a list with the 10 best rated games in the Nintendo saga.

This game is considered by many to be the best of all time.

As surely you know, metacritic compiles reviews of specialized media in the world of entertainment, including video games, so it always helps us to know the average rating that each installment gets from critics and fans in general.

Thanks to the latter, we can have a list with the titles of The Legend of Zelda that have been best valued so far, which we share below so you can see if your favorite is.

Here you can see it:

one. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – 99

two. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 97

3. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker – 96

Four. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess – 96

5. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – 95

6. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past – 95

7. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword – 93

8. The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds – 91

9. The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass – 90

10. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap – 89

As you could see, the first place on the list is kept by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timetitle of the Nintendo 64 that continues to be remembered in a very good way, while in a very close second place it was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

A highlight of the list is that, with the exception of the last game in the selection, all the titles have a rating above 90, something that must be recognized from the Nintendo franchise.

Now, we can only wait for the release of the next installment of the saga, which will surely get a privileged place in the history of The Legend of Zelda when it arrives in 2023.

What did you think of the top ten? Tell us in the comments.

