What are the Boken Jedi and when have we seen them before?

Ashoka is expanding star wars Because it had not been seen in the saga for a long time. dave filoniThe creative director of Lucasfilm has added several new characters as well as important areas such as another galaxy. But new words have also emerged with the help of which something already existing can be redefined. This is the matter that will be known from now on JD Boken,

In the last third of the sixth episode of Ashoka, baylan school and his apprentice shin hati follow the steps of sabine raine, The objective is to kill both him and ezra bridger, if he is still alive. At one point, they found the corpses of a handful of nomadic Peridian guerrillas. they are robbers who Sabine He had managed to defeat him earlier also. “Do you know who he’s looking for so hard?” he asks. hottie, “To bridger, No, he is too young. “He comes from a lineage of Boken Jedi trained outside the Order after the destruction of the Temple,” he answers. schol,

In that phrase, the villain utters a word that was never used in the productions until now star wars, These are the Boken Jedi, a type of Jedi, whose words can be inferred from schol, they were not a part of the Jedi Order at any time. That is, they emerged after Order 66. It is evident, schol He does not consider them to be as strong and worthy of the title of Jedi as those who were trained at the Temple.

In fact, bokken is an actual term for one-piece wooden swords used in various martial arts. It is a replacement for the real sword or katana, and is very common to see in Japanese martial arts such as kenjutsu or kendo, etc. It is also called bokuto And used for training. In fact, in star wars This type of weapon has been seen before also. Without further ado, in the training of Sabine By Ashoka, the Mandalorian uses a bokken instead of his actual lightsaber. Thus, the term Jedi Boken becomes a new allusion to Japanese culture from the galactic franchise by which it is so influenced.

bokken jedi first Ashoka

Furthermore, by that definition, we have been able to see several Boken Jedi throughout the saga. And it is clear that we must contradict baylan school and the ideas reflected in it AshokaBecause some of them are the most powerful Jedi in history star wars, These are the ones seen in the canonical films and series.

ezra bridger

Obviously, the first thing to mention is ezra bridgerBecause this is what they refer to schol And hottie, This young Jedi made his debut star wars in the first episode of rebels, a series in which he is the protagonist and where his entire story is developed. Despite his young age, right from the beginning ezra He showed great abilities with the Force as well as very good fighting skills. Throughout the series, he has had to face the Empire, the Inquisitors, and even himself. darth vader,

His greatest desire was to liberate his home planet Lothal. At last he achieved something, forced Grand Admiral Thrawn to exile in Peridia, where the two remained in contact until the sixth episode. Ashoka, ezra was trained by Kanan JerasAnother one of the heroes of rebels, He was trained in the Jedi Order, although Order 66 came when he was only a young Padawan.

sabine raine

Near ezra it sabine rainegreat co-star of Ashoka and another member of the core team of rebels, In fact, Sabine He does not appear to be Force-sensitive (at least at this time), but he has trained in the Jedi arts several times. In the animated series he received the Darksaber and, as a Mandalorian, had to learn to use it. Kanan And ezra Like their teachers.

later in Ashoka It has been revealed that Sabine Officially became Padawan in the time between rebels and current series live action, His character and lack of progress disappointed the apprentice. anakin skywalker, who abandoned it. However, now both have met again and have started training again. so, Sabine He is also a Boken Jedi, or at least he is in the process of becoming one.

Luke Skywalker

In the entire list of Boken Jedi, the greatest of them all, no doubt, Luke Skywalker, original hero of star wars was trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi and by Yoda In the first trilogy of films. In his adventures, the young man played a role mark hamill He discovered all the secrets of the Force and mastered it with great skill. Thanks to that training, he was able to defeat the Empire palpatine And bring your father, darth vaderWill return to the light side of the Force before he dies.

luke He is the one who has shown this the most. baylan school I was very wrong when it came to seeing the Boken Jedi as fake Jedi. sky Walker He even built his own temple to continue transmitting the teachings of his teachers. Therefore, and despite no knowledge of the order, luke He has a deep respect for it, its traditions, and the Jedi who came before him. is the great hero of star wars And what prevented these guardians of peace from becoming extinct?

leia organa

though on princess leia She is primarily known for her great political skills and her extreme intelligence sky Walker, because Star Wars: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker Found out that she was an adopted daughter. organza After the fall of the Empire he also trained in the Jedi arts. During those first years of peace, leah was trained by luke, She was probably her brother’s first student before he established his school.

It is unknown how long he had been training and exercising, but in his old age leah He still retained some Jedi tricks. Due to his Force abilities, he was able to save himself after his ship exploded in outer space. And she also became a teacher of King So that he can face the First Order and his son, kylo ren, Therefore, it is reasonable to consider him the second Boken Jedi.

ben solo

ben soloalso know as kylo ren, one of the Boken Jedi with the most turbulent history. Since he was a child he proved to be very sensitive to the Force. It’s not in vain that he is the nephew of Luke Skywalker and grandson of anakin, Therefore, his uncle decided to take him into his Jedi school as a Padawan. However, fate had something worse in store for him. feeling of palpatinestill alive, contacted Ben And started seducing her.

Thus, gradually the Dark Side took over the boy’s soul. The final blow came when luke He understood this and in a fit of rage threatened to kill her. in that moment, ben solo succumbed to the shadow and became kylo ren, But before he died, as he did darth vader, he understood the good side of the story, returning to the light as a powerful Boken Jedi. Without their help, the final defeat of palpatine This would not have been possible.

king skywalker

is the last known bokken jedi King, The sequel to The Great Hero Trilogy star wars He discovered too late that he could use force, as it happened luke already leah, it was absolutely brother sky Walker Who acted as a teacher to the young girl of Jakku. In fact, her power comes from her actual lineage, as she is the granddaughter of palpatine, But she didn’t realize this until she encountered her grandfather, who refused to be a part of that family all the time.

till now, and after the death of ben solo, King At least as far as is known, he is the last surviving Jedi Boken. final fate of characters like Ashoka one of two din grogu (who is not Boken, as his training began in the Jedi Temple) is not explained. But after the beating everything seems to point in this direction palpatine And the First Order, Rey will create a new Jedi Order. Something that could be seen starring in the next movie Daisy RidleyWhich is already in development.

Receive our newsletter every morning. A guide to understanding what matters in relation to technology, science and digital culture. Processing… Ready! You Are Already Subscribed An error occurred, refresh the page and try again