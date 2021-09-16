What are the brands of which Chiara Ferragni is (or has been) testimonial? I IO Woman

QWhat are the brands for which Chiara Ferragni is (or has been) testimonial? It becomes almost difficult to keep up, now the announcements of: new collaborations, partnerships, sponsorships and capsule collections are on the agenda. They range from accessories to underwear, from watches to shampoo, from coffee to jewelry. The latest in chronological order? The announcement on Instagram of the launch with its namesake brand of the intimates line: “coming super soon”.

Ace catch it all

Hublot is just the latest brand, in chronological order, to have chosen Chiara Ferragni as testimonial. The list is not only very long but, starting from 2016, the year in which it is linked as a face to Pantene, is destined to grow. 2021 was certainly her golden year, it was May 10 when she announced on Instagram that she was the new one Bulgari’s Global Ambassador who, in the same month, receives the engagement from Nespresso. With his Hi guys! He stripped the timeless What Else by George Clooney, but there’s more. In the case of the Chiara coffee brand, not only has she committed herself as the face for a limited edition of a co-branded product line, but has also baptized the Temporary Cafè Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni in Piazza del Carmine in Milan, which remained active until July 18.

This partnership even took her to the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, where the Giambattista Valli dress she wore during the third evening was customized with a floral decoration made with nothing less than a percentage of recycled Nespresso capsules. Then in June it was the turn of Ghd, who cast her as a global face on the occasion of the launch of the brand’s first compact and cordless hair straightener.

A face for all genres

Going back through his career we still find Intimissimi and the whole group Calzedonia, Pomellato, Swarovski, Amazon Fashion. The name of Chiara Ferragni as a testimonial seems to be worth as much as that of a Hollywood star or as that of supermodel of the caliber of Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss, with whom she shared the set of the Swarovski campaign. Even the Uffizi gallery did not miss the opportunity to exploit its popularity when, in July 2020, it received it with all the necessary honors after a shooting organized right there for Vogue Hong Kong. One shot in front of the Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli, et voilà, visits to the gallery, especially by the younger ones, increased by 27%.

How much is Chiara Ferragni worth as a testimonial

No longer an influencer, therefore, but today she is a real digital entrepreneur. Not only thanks to the undeniable power to boost sales and brand reputation of everything to which he associates his image, but also thanks to the perfect organizational machine that supports all his work. She is followed by almost 25 million followers on Instagram, her marriage has reached a number of users comparable to the audience of a prime-time TV program. And one of his posts, according to the British social media analysis and monitoring site Hopper HQ, would have a value of 53 thousand euros.. The confirmation of its value comes from a successful and experienced entrepreneur like Diego Della Valle, who chose it to be part of the Tod’s board of directors, this has made the shares of the group grow by 10%.

Chiara Ferragni testimonial and not only only

Yes, because beyond those brands that put it under contract, there are many sponsorships and collaborations and collections. Finally, Safilo announced a few days ago that, starting from Spring-Summer 2022, the eyewear company will produce under license the first line of eyewear under the Chiara Ferragni brand. “Safilo represents not only excellence in eyewear but also, like my brand, a great example of Italian spirit with a global significance”Declared Chiara Ferragni, CEO and Creative Director of the Chiara Ferragni brand.

Social commitment

It is estimated that the Chiara Ferragni’s net worth is around 10 million dollars, most of which certainly come from sponsorships, but also from its eponymous brand. An unstoppable success that, however, is often channeled to support causes dear to the digital star. In March 2020, at the dawn of the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus, together with her husband Fedez she launched a fundraising campaign for the construction of a new intensive care unit at San Raffaele, which reached the figure of 5 million euros in record time. Last 25 November, on the occasion of the international day against violence against women, always together with Fedez, he auctioned an afternoon with them to support the legal costs of the trial of Valentina Pitzalis, a young woman burned alive by her ex-husband in 2011 and trapped in a long and costly court case.

Many will wonder if lending one’s voice and image to so many different realities cannot somehow be counterproductive. The answer, on closer inspection, seems to be no. Although both Chiara and her whole family are little parsley from sponsorships, this does not seem to be a deterrent for those who are willing to pay handsomely for them. And if also Fedez defends himself as a testimonial of important names such as Amazon Video, Samsung and Yamamay (they are only the latest in chronological order) and from the children we can expect great things. The latest arrival, in fact, the daughter Vittoria has already lent her image to her mother’s brand for the new born line, exhibiting a cotton cap for her social presentation to the world.

