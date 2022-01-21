What are the cars that trigger the tax checks

The weapons of the Tax are well sharpened in this early 2022: the owners of Automobiles if the “accounts” do not return. The controls, in fact, are triggered especially if two conditions are met.

What happens with the superbollo

The Revenue Agency will trigger the first checks on super stampthe tax that owners who own a car with a power greater than 185 kW (251 HP) are required to pay: the cost to be paid will be equal to 20 euros for each kilowatt of power greater than 185. As stated on BusinessonlineHowever, the figure drops by 40% after 5 years, 70% after 10 years and 85% after 15 years. From the twentieth year onwards, you will no longer have to pay. But it is not the only reason why the tax checks are triggered: the same happens if you buy a car, which affects the management of family assets. The classic stamp duty is a cost that has an annual impact on Italian families, as well as insurance, coupons and various maintenance.

Watch out for vintage cars

The checks are triggered when the Revenue realizes a discrepancy of 20% between exit and entry, imagining possible illicit revenues. The focus will also go on car vintage and historical ones that are a privilege for a few: in the first case, it is a question of means “ with at least 20 years of registration registered in the Historic of the Italian Motorcycle Federation (Fmi), in the Italian Historic Automotoclub (Asi) or in the Historic Lancia, Italian Fiat, Italian Alfa Romeo registers “. They are registered in the Pra and can circulate on the road: the Code, in fact, provides that vehicles of historical or collectible interest” they can circulate on the roads as long as they meet the requirements for this type of vehicle, determined by the regulation “.

Other checks

Other items that can trigger the attention of the taxman concern maintenance and repair costs (the same applies to motorcycles, caravans, campers, minicars) but also when it comes to the payment of third party liability and fire and theft policies. Also under the lens the payment of the leasing fee and the rental of means of transport, the classic road tax and all the expenses for oil and lubricants. As the experts write, it will not be necessary to report the difference in displacement in case there is a check for an unpaid road tax.