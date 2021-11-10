What are the channels that broadcast in HD on digital terrestrial? Numbering and list
We continue ours journey inside the digital terrestrial, which has now become more and more central in the daily life of Italians, after the switch off to DVB-T2. Today we focus on the high definition channels that are present on the digital bouquet and that are proposed in the various muxes by the broadcasters.
HD channels on digital terrestrial – November 2021
Here is the complete list: the LCN is also present (i.e. the automatic numbering that hooks the decoder automatically). If you want to change the numbering of the channels to digital terrestrial, a dedicated guide is available.
- 4 – Rete4 HD
- 5 – Channel5 HD
- 6 – Italy 1 HD
- 20 – 20 Mediaset HD
- 36 – RTL 102.5
- 57 – Rai Sport + HD
- 64 – SuperTennis
- 69 – Deejay TV
- 100 – HEVC main test 10
- 101 – France 2 (Aosta Valley)
- 102 – TSR1 (Aosta Valley)
- 103 – TV5 Monde Europe (Aosta Valley)
- 158 – RADIO KISS KISS TV
- 200 – HEVC main10 test *
- 233 – RTL 102.5 NEWS
- 239 – Channel 239
- 256 – Radio Bruno
- 258 – Radiofreccia
- 264 – Cusano ITALY TV
- 265 – RDS Social TV
- 266 – Radio Zeta
- 501 – Rai 1 HD
- 502 – Rai 2 HD
- 503 – Rai 3 HD
- 504 – Rete4 HD
- 505 – Channel5 HD
- 506 – Italy1 HD
- 507 – LA7 HD
- 520 – 20 Mediaset HD
- 536 – RTL 102.5 HD
- 558 – Radiofreccia HD
- 560 – SportItalia HD (Sportitalia HD Plus)
- 569 – Deejay TV HD
There list is up-to-date at the time it was written in the in-depth study, or Wednesday 10 November 2021. For all information on digital terrestrial coverage in your municipality, we refer you to our dedicated in-depth study published a few hours ago.
We remind you that the switch off to DVB-T2 does not require any intervention on the antenna: you just need to have a decoder or TV capable of supporting the new standard.