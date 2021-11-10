What are the channels that broadcast in HD on digital terrestrial? Numbering and list

We continue ours journey inside the digital terrestrial, which has now become more and more central in the daily life of Italians, after the switch off to DVB-T2. Today we focus on the high definition channels that are present on the digital bouquet and that are proposed in the various muxes by the broadcasters.

HD channels on digital terrestrial – November 2021

Here is the complete list: the LCN is also present (i.e. the automatic numbering that hooks the decoder automatically). If you want to change the numbering of the channels to digital terrestrial, a dedicated guide is available.

4 – Rete4 HD

5 – Channel5 HD

6 – Italy 1 HD

20 – 20 Mediaset HD

36 – RTL 102.5

57 – Rai Sport + HD

64 – SuperTennis

69 – Deejay TV

100 – HEVC main test 10

101 – France 2 (Aosta Valley)

102 – TSR1 (Aosta Valley)

103 – TV5 Monde Europe (Aosta Valley)

158 – RADIO KISS KISS TV

200 – HEVC main10 test *

233 – RTL 102.5 NEWS

239 – Channel 239

256 – Radio Bruno

258 – Radiofreccia

264 – Cusano ITALY TV

265 – RDS Social TV

266 – Radio Zeta

501 – Rai 1 HD

502 – Rai 2 HD

503 – Rai 3 HD

504 – Rete4 HD

505 – Channel5 HD

506 – Italy1 HD

507 – LA7 HD

520 – 20 Mediaset HD

536 – RTL 102.5 HD

558 – Radiofreccia HD

560 – SportItalia HD (Sportitalia HD Plus)

569 – Deejay TV HD

There list is up-to-date at the time it was written in the in-depth study, or Wednesday 10 November 2021. For all information on digital terrestrial coverage in your municipality, we refer you to our dedicated in-depth study published a few hours ago.

We remind you that the switch off to DVB-T2 does not require any intervention on the antenna: you just need to have a decoder or TV capable of supporting the new standard.