What are the conditions for Zelensky and Putin to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia

The latest round of negotiations between Kiev and Moscow would not go as hoped. Here are the demands of Russia and Ukraine to arrive at a solution at the negotiating table.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to speak with Russia about the Kremlin’s demands, including autonomy for Crimea and Donbass. He said it in an interview with ABC, confirming that he is open to dialogue, but not to unconditional surrender. On Crimea in particular, annexed by Moscow in 2014, a compromise can be found for Zelensky: but security guarantees are needed for the inhabitants of those territories, he stressed.

The requests of Vladimir Putinin reality, they do not only concern the disputed territories such as Crimea and Donbass, but all of Ukraine. The latest round of negotiations, however, “it did not live up to expectations“Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said, stating that the negotiations will continue.”I can say that we have come with a large amount of written documents, we had specific agreements, drafts, proposals and we were hoping to sign today some of the points that seem to have been agreed in principle, that we would at least sign a protocol. But the Ukrainian delegation took all these documents to be able to read them at home“, he added.

So what are the demands of the Kremlin? These days we have often heard, sometimes even from the mouth of Vladimir Putin himself, how Russia is aiming at the denazification, demilitarization and denuclearization of Ukraine. These are the objectives of the special military operation launched by the Kremlin over a week ago now. In fact, Moscow is asking Kiev to recognize the independence of the breakaway republics of Luhansk and Donetsk and of Crimea as Russian territory. He then asks to ensure that Ukraine never joins NATO and to appoint a new prime minister chosen by Moscow in place of Zelensky, who is considered too pro-Western.

For Kiev, however, these would be inadmissible requests. Even if in reality Zelensky himself has no illusions about a possible accession to the Atlantic Alliance: “Regarding the question of Born, I have been cold for some time, since we realized that NATO is not ready to accept us. We will not be a country that asks on its knees, we are not that country and I do not want to be that president“, he said.