What are the costs of Telegram? Paid subscription announced

The time to implement a “turning point” for the Telegram project has arrived: the platform needs to monetize and therefore is a paid subscription coming soon.

In particular, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser and PhoneArena, Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, said through his Russian Telegram channel that a good number of users asked a feature to disable advertisements that can appear in channels that have over 1,000 subscribers starting from October 2021.

In this context, Durov announced that in Telegram plans there is a subscription subscription, which will allow users to avoid “having to deal” with the “official” announcements on the platform. To be clear, we refer to Sponsored Messages (in other words, non-targeted sponsored messages that appear in the aforementioned chats), which you can learn more through the Telegram portal and through our analysis linked to the launch of the Telegram Ad Platform.

In any case, very little is known about this subscription, albeit Durov said it will cost little and will allow users to support the development of the instant messaging platform. For the rest, the Telegram team is trying to understand how much freedom to leave to the creators of the channels with regard to the insertion of advertising (it seems that in the end it will be possible to somehow disable sponsored messages for those who do not want to take advantage of this. possibility).

In short, everything is still in progress, but what is certain is that Durov and his associates are looking for methods for fix the economic situation of Telegram. In fact, we remind you that for some time now there has been discussion about the huge costs that the platform has to bear to guarantee users a certain quality of service. To be clear, at the end of 2020 Durov seemed to have decided on a “turning point” of this type, also considering the fact that Telegram has to spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year to “keep everything on its feet” and manage it properly. traffic and servers.