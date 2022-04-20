What are the countries with the most lithium in the world? So the world ranking

Lithium, for several months this material has become one of the most demanded and coveted in the whole world, due to its importance for the elaboration of electric batteries.

The truth is that not all countries have this material, only a handful of nations can boast that they have large reserves of lithium.

The 6 countries with the largest lithium reservesbolivia

Studies done in Bolivia indicate that the country has the largest lithium reserves in the world, close to 21 million tons.

Argentina

Argentina is another of the lithium producers, ranking fourth worldwide in production and second in reserves.

Estimates speak of 19.3 million tons of material for batteries.

Chili

According to various estimates, Chile has the largest reserves of lithium and this makes it one of the largest exporters worldwide.

Estimates speak of some 9,200,000 metric tons of material.

USA

Although US lithium production is relatively low, the country has reserves estimated at 7.9 million tons, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

Australia

The second country with the most lithium is Australia.

According to expert estimates, Australia has about 2,800,000 metric tons of lithium.

In this country there is an active production of lithium and in 2019 it was the largest producer of the material.

China

The “Asian giant” has large reserves of lithium, despite this, the Chinese government maintains a policy of importing Australian material.

And it is that just a few years ago lithium acquired a very great importance for the elaboration of batteries, especially those of electric cars.

The lithium triangle

This is the denomination that has a region comprised of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, South American countries with the largest lithium reserves.

In fact, these three countries have measures for mineral exploration.

Does Mexico have lithium?

Faced with the so-called “white gold” fever, many people wonder if Mexico has lithium reserves.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Mexico is among the 10 countries with potential lithium reserves.

According to the agency, Mexico has 2% of the world’s lithium reserves worldwide.

Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Sonora are some of the states where the existence of lithium is studied.

