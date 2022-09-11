What are the differences between aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery, by Doctor Luigi Grossi

It is common for people to think that cosmetic surgery is the same as cosmetic treatment; however, it is an error. Although the services offered are similar, aesthetic medicine is more accessible to all budgets and is less invasive.

In this, small instant treatments are applied that are intended to improve, reduce, increase or balance some part of the body.

Doctor Luigi Grossi and his team specialize in the application of this type of treatment. In addition, to carry out the procedures, patients have an overqualified medical team with extensive experience in the sector.

Aesthetic medicine or cosmetic surgery?

Between the work done by an aesthetic doctor and a surgeon there are very marked differences, since the work they do does not entail the same procedure, technique and preparation.

On the one hand, cosmetic surgery is a field of plastic surgery normally applied to healthy patients who wish to change their physical appearance, whether seeking greater facial or body harmony, or reversing certain signs of aging. On the other hand, it is also aimed at improving the physical appearance and function of people with congenital anomalies, or those that are the result of accidents or illnesses. An example of this are treatments such as rhinoplasty, mammoplasty or a tummy tuck, whose complexity is greater than a small touch-up and can only be performed by a surgeon.

Likewise, it should be noted that it differs from aesthetic medicine in a fundamental point: surgical intervention. In this area, we seek to correct alterations in the appearance of a person with minimally invasive procedures. It focuses mainly on facial and body treatments, such as facial rejuvenation, the reduction of localized fat or the improvement of imperfections.

Non-invasive facial and body treatments with Dr. Luigi Grossi

The professional Dr. Luigi Grossi, who works in Palamós, Platja D’Aro, Figueres and Olot, specializes in improving the image of people without any type of invasive treatment. In addition, the workers who accompany him make up a team of beauty professionals with extensive experience in application of state-of-the-art facial and body treatments.

Through the use of lasers, HIFU, and other techniques, the clinic’s team helps reduce fine lines, blemishes, and wrinkles. With this, the appearance of the face and skin is improved, allowing the patient to feel comfortable with their appearance. They also perform body treatments whose purpose is to reduce localized fat in the abdomen, legs and buttocks. In the same way, they use the laser to stimulate the growth of new collagen fibers in the skin of the face, as well as for the removal of tattoos throughout the body.

Going to Dr. Luigi Grossi it is possible to correct facial or body imperfections that are required, with the help of professionals who seek the most natural and least invasive results possible, but effective.



