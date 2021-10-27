what are the differences between remake and original?

There are not a few viewers who only later discovered that The Departed it was a remake, perhaps even feeling a certain disappointment: however, it would be a mistake to demean Scorsese’s monumental work by virtue of this, which however must also represent a stimulus to rediscover the excellent Infernal Affairs.

The question arises: what are the main differences between original and remake? Let’s start by saying that the plot is practically identical: a policeman infiltrates the ranks of a very dangerous mafia boss, while a mole chosen by the boss in question takes the opposite path.

What makes the difference are mainly the interpretations of the actors and the evolution of the characters: for a Leonardo Dicaprio constantly angry and on the verge of explosion we find, in the film by Andrew Lau and Alan Mak, a Tony Leung (does Shang-Chi tell you anything?) with more subtle, creeping torments, perfectly rendered thanks to a more restrained interpretation.

Differences that become more acute if we look at the character of the right-hand man of the boss infiltrated among the cops, namely Matt Damon for the Scorsese team and Andy Lau for Infernal Affairs: where the former is an upstart permeated with presumption and selfishness, the second is distinguished instead by a repentance that we do not find in his US counterpart, going so far as to betray his boss not for fear of being betrayed, but for much deeper reasons, inspiring us empathy and earning a survival denied, instead, to the Sullivan of Matt Damon.

Loading... Advertisements

The emphasis should also be placed on the different role of female characters, exclusively positive in Infernal Affairs (the psychologist, but also Lau’s wife), as rotten as the men in The Departed (again the psychologist, who in this case becomes a cause of friction between the two protagonists). We do not feel, however, to prefer the interpretations of the original to those of the remake or vice versa, except in a particular case, because Jack Nicholson is always Jack Nicholson, and the game wins from the start.

And you, have you already recovered Infernal Affairs? Do you prefer the original or the remake? Let us know in the comments! To find out more, in the meantime, here you can find our review of The Departed.