What are the differences of cell phone screens and how to choose the most suitable one

In the world of smart phones There are different models whose construction characteristics depend on the range to which they belong. One of the most important parts is the screen of the cell phone, since depending on it, the battery life, the update frequency, the tactile comfort and the general user experience can vary.

Between the two types of screens that exist, is the LCD technology, also known as inorganic, and the OLED technology, known as organic.

In turn, both can be divided into others with minor changes or simply have different trade names. Therefore Infobae will show the characteristics and differences of both, so that it can be determined which cell phone is convenient according to the user’s needs.

The LCD screens are also called liquid crystal displays since many years. These consist of a series of backlit liquid crystals that usually cover the entire panel (conventional LCDs) or are divided into very small areas (miniLCD or miniLED).

Until not long ago, LCD screens were the most popular in the mobile ecosystem, although fewer and fewer are produced.

A variant of the LCD screen has appeared, which is the led screen, which has many similarities to the normal LCD screen but has one basic difference. In LCDs, the backlight comes from a CCFL or cold cathode fluorescent lamp, while in LEDs, this light comes from a light-emitting diode or unit. This small difference marks the consumption of the two technologies: LED is the one that requires less energy for its operation.

Another difference between LCD and LED is their thickness. Thanks to the use of LED backlighting, these screens can be thinner than traditional LCD screens.

With everything, one of the benefits of LCD screens is that they resist direct sunlight well, as they are backlit.

Organic or OLED panels

Unlike LCD screens with backlit panels, OLED screens contain organic materials that are capable of emit light by themselves when electricity is applied to them.

In other words, OLED displays can turn each pixel on and off independently, unlike LCD panels that have to be turned off and on in each zone. Sometimes bigger and sometimes smaller.

Because the pixels themselves have this light power, OLED screens are thinner than LCD screens and require fewer layers to build and function.

They are also capable of show purer blacks, Mainly because each black pixel is a dark pixel on OLED screens, which allows to improve the contrast compared to the rest of the pixels that we show on the screen.

by design, OLED screens are brighter than LCD screens and also more energy efficient. They also have another advantage, and that is that OLED screens can be flexible, although in return we get panels that have a shorter lifespan because their organic components break down.

These are the two main series of screens that can currently be found in the mobile market. LCD screens, on the other hand, are more visible in the sun but are more expensive to manufacture and have “less blacks”, although they last longer thanks to the absence of organic components.

On the other hand, OLED displays have higher resolution, higher brightness, higher color saturation, lower power consumption, and are thinner. But in return, useful life is lost due to the decomposition of its organic components.

