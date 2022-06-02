What are the Dimples of Venus and why do they like them so much?

Have you ever noticed the two dimples that decorate the lower back of some women? Called dimples of venus and they are one of the great claims in the world of cosmetic surgery.

Many people go under the knife to get these slits that highlight the buttocks and supposedly make you sexier. But what is true and what is not about these cavities? We analyze it.

What are the Dimples of Venus?

The Dimples of Venus are so called because the representations of this goddess usually have indentations in the lower back, as in the painting ‘The bathers’by the French realist painter Gustave Coubert.

Its scientific name is not so romantic; Are the lateral lumbar fossa and appear on both sides of the spine -just above the buttocks- marking the area where the sacrum meets the pelvis.

Whether or not these depressions are marked will depend on how short the ligament and that’s one genetic issue. In addition, they are not always visible, since they can be little pronounced or have a lot of fat accumulated in the area. There is no natural way to achieve this trait.

Why are they related to eroticism?

In Roman mythology, Venus is the goddess of love, beauty, lust and fertilityso the name already denotes eroticism.

On the other hand, these dimples are also related to the ease in having orgasms, since being an area with little fat and with good circulation, there is more sensitivity and, therefore, more likely to be erogenous. Regardless, the scientific papers refute the popular belief that women with Dimples of Venus make better lovers.

Moreover, feminist groups denounce the texts that relate lumbar clefts with ardor in sexual relations, since it is still a gesture of objectification of women. Even so, that area of ​​the body is fetish object for some people.

Celebrities with Dimples of Venus

Another reason why many women aspire to wear these dimples on their back is the references they see on social networks. famous as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Izabel Goulart or Miranda Kerr They have posted on more than one occasion a photo of their bare back marking these pits.

Unlike Coubert’s Venus, they all have in common that they are extremely thinso these dimples are very pronounced on their bodies.

But the proof that this trait is genetic and that it is not achieved by sport or by losing weight is Emily Ratajkowskii, which despite having a very well defined body, does not have these indentations on the back.

Men can have it too

How do you read it? In the male body they are called Apollo Dimplesthe Roman god of light and the Sun.

As in the case of women, it is also considered an attractive feature that arouses sensuality.

How to get them?

As we have said, it is something genetic that, if you do not have it, you will not be able to get it if you do not decide to undergo a plastic surgery.

But if naturally you do have them, you can enhance them defining lower back muscle building. You can try exercises like hip lifts, squats, or the elbow plank. In addition, these exercises will help you improve your posture and avoid back pain.

