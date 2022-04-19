What are the disadvantages of connecting your cell phone to WhatsApp Web?

WhatsApp and the disadvantages of connecting your cell phone to the Web version

Today we will inform you of the risks involved in the use of WhatsApp Web and various solutions so that you avoid exposing the data and Privacy of your chats, so keep reading carefully.

There is no doubt that one of the queens of the “update” is the WhatsApp application, which has also promised, and is already deploying, juicy new features for this year 2022.

In fact, among them are some improvements in the multiplatform connection option released last year and that today is still in beta and development phase.

It is worth mentioning that the possibility of connecting to our profile from several platforms simultaneously seemed to open a new door to make it even easier for us to communicate.

However, there has always been talk of the possibility of seeing a version of WhatsApp for electronic tablets, which could now become a reality.

As you may know, today we can have our WhatsApp session open from various devices such as: tablets, mobile phones, computers or televisions at the same time, but many do not know if it is something safe.

And it is that in case you did not know, closing the browser window does not imply closing the WhatsApp session.

So if you really want to log out, make sure you go to the right sidebar with three dots on the side and click on the “log out” option.

Otherwise, anyone who has access to your team will also have access to your conversations.

On the other hand, if you have an intuition that someone is accessing your WhatsApp Web session, you can check it out.

From your mobile go to Settings and then to Linked devices, once inside you will find the last time it was active reflected on the screen, specifically referencing the day and time.

But that’s not all, since you can also protect your privacy by deleting photos, videos and documents from your computer’s downloads folder.

As in the mobile phone, files are automatically downloaded and saved in the gallery, the same happens with the web version.

You have to be especially careful with the links they send you, especially if you open it from the company’s computer.

Some links contain malware that infects your computer with a virus and can steal your data.