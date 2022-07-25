What are the diseases that it can help fight?

Coffee is a very common drink in the daily routine of many people. There are those who consume it several times a day or there are those who choose it for breakfast or just a cup during the day.

When talking about coffee in the past, people used to think that it was a completely negative food for health. In this regard, recent research shows a possible association between coffee and decreased mortality.

According to the experts at Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, coffee may offer some kind of protection against Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, liver disease (also liver cancer), heart attack, and stroke.

It is important to keep in mind that coffee, although it has health benefits, also has risks due to its high caffeine content; for example, it can increase blood pressure, cause heartburn, insomnia, etc.

For its part, Medline Plus, the website of the National Library of Medicine of the United States, mentions the different benefits of caffeine in the human body:

It stimulates the central nervous system, which can make you feel more awake and give you a boost of energy.

It is a diuretic, which means that it helps the body get rid of extra water and salt by urinating more.

It increases the release of acid in the stomach, which sometimes leads to an upset stomach or heartburn.

It can interfere with the absorption of calcium in the body.

Increases blood pressure.

It should be noted that if you have any specific disease or health condition, you should consult a doctor to receive the appropriate professional advice on coffee consumption. In some cases, the professional may recommend moderating its consumption or avoiding it completely.

How to drink coffee healthy?

Experts insist on the importance of moderating coffee consumption. For that, Better with Health, portal specialized in health and personal care, offers some recommendations to consume coffee in a healthy way:

As far as possible, avoid adding milk, cream, cream or a lot of sugar to coffee to reduce the calorie intake. It is recommended to replace sugar and stevia.

Breakfast should not be exchanged for many cups of coffee in order to trick the stomach.

Staying hydrated can help you feel less tired and cut down on your coffee intake.

Sleep to rest well and avoid consuming coffee to have energy.

If you feel nervous, irritable, sleepless or in a bad mood, it may be related to the consumption of this drink. Ideally, consult a doctor to verify.

If you suffer from hypertension, kidney problems, anemia, obesity or pregnancy, it is advisable to moderate the consumption of this drink.

Do not drink coffee together with antidepressant medications or cigarettes. This combination can cause headaches and high blood pressure.

How many calories does a coffee have?

The calories in a coffee depend on the type consumed. One cup without sugar contains less than five calories and is fat-free. Mayo Clinic, a non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, indicates the amount, depending on the ingredients that are added: