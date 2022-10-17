What are the eight photos of the solar system that seem fictional but are incredibly real

The space exploration It is full of milestones, discoveries and above all, photos and videos: spectacular images taken by pioneering ships, satellites and astronauts who captured magical moments.

Many of these photographs, taken with powerful instruments or primitive film cameras, look like something out of science fiction stories or space adventure movies. But not. All the photos that make up this curious collection are real and in none of them has an editing program been used to add or remove anything. Enjoy them.

The dark side of the moon

Photos of the solar system that seem fictional but are real. (Photo: NASA)

The Deep Space Climate Observatory is an Earth observation satellite launched by SpaceX in 2015. On the ship, which is more than a million kilometers from Earth, there is a camera that 7 years ago captured a fantastic image in the the dark side of the moon is visible.

The photo looks like a composition made with some image editing program, but it is totally real and shows an almost surprising and unprecedented perspective of our natural satellite.

The devilish smile of the sun

Photos of the solar system that seem fictional but are real. (Photo: NASA)

This incredible photo of the Sun with a strange, almost devilish grin comes from the Solar Dynamics Observatory, which imaged the sun in early October 2014 and captured it looking like a carved Halloween pumpkin with candles inside.

Lost in Space

Photos of the solar system that seem fictional but are real. (Photo: NASA)

No, it’s not a CG scene from Alfonso Cuarón’s award-winning 2013 film Gravity starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. It is a famous photograph of Bruce McCandless, a NASA astronaut, flying freely over the Earth after setting out on a spacewalk from the Shuttle Challenger.

McCandless’s 1984 adventure was made possible by a nitrogen jet pack called the Manned Maneuvering Unit. He came within 97 meters of the spacecraft and managed to return safely.

The Death Star?

Photos of the solar system that seem fictional but are real. (Photo: NASA)

Perhaps the most fantastic photo of the entire collection. Not even George Lucas, creator of the saga of starwarshe may have imagined that the powerful moon-shaped weapon of mass destruction might have its equivalent in the Solar System.

Of course it is not a ship but what is seen in the image is Saturn’s moon Mimas passing in front of the planet’s rings. Coincidentally, Mimas has a 130-kilometer-wide crater called Herschel that looks a lot like the focusing lens of the Death Star’s superlaser. NASA’s Cassini spacecraft took this photo in 2005 as the sun illuminated the crater.

The shuttle and the International Space Station

Photos of the solar system that seem fictional but are real. (Photo: NASA)

European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli took this spectacular snapshot aboard a Soyuz capsule that undocked from the Space Station in 2011 to bring a crew of astronauts back to Earth.

In the almost unreal image, you can see the space shuttle Endeavor docked with the International Space Station.

The International Space Station in front of the Moon

Photos of the solar system that seem fictional but are real. (Photo: NASA)

Bill Ingalls, a NASA photographer, managed to capture the exact moment that the International Space Station, in its orbit, passed in front of the Moon. It may be difficult at first to identify it, but once you find it, you will be surprised by its immensity. Look for the small dark spot in the shape of a “Z” near the center of the Moon and you will see it there.

The humanity

The earth. (Photo: NASA)

We leave for the end two of the most important images in the history of space exploration.

The first one, which we see above, is the first photograph taken by a human being of the entire Earth. It was made by astronaut William Sanders aboard Apollo 8, the first manned mission to the Moon, in 1968.

The Earth from the Moon. (Photo: NASA)

The last photo in the gallery, titled Sunrise of the Earth on the Moonwas also taken by Sanders during the Apollo 8 mission.

The view from there inspired command module pilot Jim Lovell to share this sentiment: “The sheer loneliness is overwhelming and makes you realize what you have down there on Earth.”