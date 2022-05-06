What are the essential foods for a healthy diet? This says the WHO

Although education in relation to healthy diets and foods for the body is something that the World Health Organization (WHO) has tried to impart, there is still no collective awareness that reduces the numbers.

For example, Obesity has come to be considered the epidemic of the 21st century. This is because more than 1.3 million people die every year around the world due to this overweight disease, according to the unit specialized in the prevention and promotion of international health.

Together, in a broader case, a study carried out by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), says that there is a possibility that in the next 30 years about 90 million people will die due to the disorder of the levels of fat found in the body.

In the search to reduce figures, actions such as healthy eating are the most approved by doctors and nutrition experts. In fact, The WHO not only emphasizes that a healthy diet is effective in preventing the accumulation of fat, but rather that it should be understood as the optimal path towards physical and mental healing.

Along the same lines, although not all bodies are the same and there are products that can impact it, the United Nations body says that there are seven superfoods rich in vitamins, antioxidants or healthy fats, which should be part of any diet.

It is worth mentioning that before adding these products to a dietary rule of consumption, it is necessary to consult with specialists about their effectiveness, according to each organism.

1. Oranges and kiwis: These fruits are characterized by having a high presence of vitamin C, a water-soluble nutrient that acts as an antioxidant and protects cells, according to the National Institutes of Health of the United States Government. In addition, the world health organization emphasizes that it has a good supply of folic acid, a vitamin that produces new cells.

2. Broccoli: This vegetable is one of the most beneficial, but it is often neglected by children, since many do not like its flavor and texture. However, it turns out that it is also an excellent source of vitamin C and your caloric deficit is low, so it provides a considerable amount of water to the body.

3. Almonds and Walnuts: dried fruits have been shown to be favorable for health. The WHO even classifies them as the most nutritious of any other, since they are a natural source of Omega3, in addition to vitamin E and fiber. Likewise, they take care of the heart, lower cholesterol levels and the appearance of certain tumors.

4. Tomato: It has always been disputed whether the tomato is a fruit or a vegetable, it is actually a fruit, but beyond that, it is a superfood. For experts, this product also has vitamin C, a low caloric intake and takes care of the skin because it neutralizes free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can accumulate in cells and damage them, according to the National Cancer Institute in the US. .

5. Olive oil: It is a vegetable liquid that is obtained from olive or olive juice. It is classified as the antioxidant oil that reduces cholesterol and, most importantly, has managed to prevent heart attacks around the world.

According to the WHO, food is the first step in maintaining life, after which a person can consider exercising, concentration activities, sports, among others. Without food there is nothing they warn.

WEEK spoke with the doctor Carlos Jaramillo, who shared why a poor diet is the worst addiction in the world: