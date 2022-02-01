What are the favorite colors for cars in 2021?

ALWAYS THE USUAL – The choice of color for a new car it is always one of the most “difficult” moments: there are those who want it more flamboyant, so as not to go unnoticed, those who want it classic because the more unusual colors tire and compromise its revisability. But in the end they always prevent the same logic judging from the results of the annual report of Axalta, the important American company in the paint sector, which every year, since 1953, has published the Global Automotive Color Popularity Report, a Research in which it reveals which are the colors went for the most of the cars sold globally.

WHITE GOES DOWN – Lo study referring to 2021 highlights that color White, albeit slightly down (-3%) it is still the favorite worldwide, with a percentage of 35%. White reached its peak in 2017 with a 39% share, while in 2020 it was preferred by 38% of motorists. Second in the ranking there are, with equal merit, the black and gray dark with the 19% of preferences: the latter, however, earns + 4% compared to 2020. Third on light grey with the 9%, closely followed by blue which, with 8%, is fourth, up by one percentage point compared to the previous year.

IN EUROPE THEY LIKE THE GRAY – Looking at the various markets, in Europe the “dominion” of white is now over. For the third year it is the Grey to be the master in 2021 with a percentage of 27% (+ 2% compared to 2020), followed by white, with 23%, and black with 22% (which becomes 37% in the luxury car segment). Fourth position of blue, chosen by 11% of motorists, + 1% more than in 2020.

IN THE USA LOTS OF RED – Silver, after white, is instead the most popular in South America with 23%, third place for the gray at 19%. In North America, where white (28%), gray (21%) and black (20%) dominate, there is also the highest percentage of red of all markets: 8%

IN CHINA IT IS STRAPOTERE – In China is excessive power for white, which still represents 50% of the market, has started to decline. Second place for black at 22%, third for gray which stood at 14%, registering an increase of 8% over the previous year.