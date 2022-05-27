What are the films that will be released in theaters in Paraguay in June? – Film and TV

Dinosaurs, villains and their henchmen, space adventures, Latin romance and canine drama are some of the experiences offered by the films that will be released in theaters in Paraguay during the month of June.

Here we tell you what those premieres are and from when you can see them on the big screen:

Jurassic World: Dominion (Thursday 2)

The new installment of jurassic world arrives to show us a world that has been invaded by dinosaurs out of control, four years after the destruction of the park on Isla Nublar. Now, humans must learn to live with these prehistoric creatures. They return from the previous films of jurassic world Y Jurassic Park Chris Pratt, Bryce DallasHoward, Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, omar sy, justice smith, isabella sermon, BD Wong Y Daniella Pineda. The director also returns Colin Trevorrowin charge of the first delivery of jurassic world (2015).

The book of love (Thursday 2)

This romantic comedy follows the romance that develops between a Mexican writer and a British author during a book tour. With Sam Claflin Y Veronica Echeguidirected by Analeine Cal and Major.

Sinister twin (Thursday 9)

This horror film follows a family with twin sons who suffers an accident in which one of the children dies. Moving to Scandinavia to try to heal as a family, the parents discover a disturbing secret about their surviving son. Starring Theresa Palmer (To a man) Y Steven Cree (Outlander), under the direction of Taneli Mustonen.

The voice of love (Thursday 9)

A musical film inspired by the life of singer Céline Dion, which follows a woman who seeks to become a global music star, with the help of a daring producer. Starring and directed by Valerie Lemercier.

Lightyear (Thursday 16)

The new animated film from the Pixar studio is inspired by the saga toy story to tell the “true” story of space explorer Buzz Lightyear, who ends up stranded on a hostile alien planet where he discovers a possible threat to the entire universe. Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) lends his voice to this new version of Buzz Lightyear.

One step away from me (Thursday 16)

A Costa Rican drama about a journalist who, motivated by her best friend and the pain of a failed relationship, decides to put aside her routine and travel around Costa Rica. Directed by Jose Mario Salas Boza and starring Johanna Solano.

Witch Hunt (Thursday 16)

This film takes place in an alternative version of the United States where magic exists and witchcraft is illegal. A teenage girl tries to help two young witches escape from the police and get to Mexico. Starring Gideon Adlonunder the direction of Elle Callahan.

Dog: A wild ride (Thursday 23)

This drama follows an American soldier who must escort his fallen commander’s dog to his funeral. channing tatum stars and co-directs with Caroline Reidin the debut of both in the direction.

Disaster in Korea (Thursday 23)

This South Korean thriller follows a former rock climber who must use his skills to guide a group of people when an entire district is covered in a mysterious cloud of dust. With Jo Jung Suk Y Im Yoon Ah. Directed by Lee Sang-geun.

Minions: A villain is born (Thursday 30)

A sequel to the 2015 animated hit Minions and prequel movies My favorite villain from the Illumination studio. The story tells of the first meeting between a young Gru and the minions who would later become his loyal minions. with the voices of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Jean Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren Y Danny Trejo.

Contagion Zero (Thursday 30)

A suspenseful thriller about a group of people trapped in a hotel where a mysterious and deadly disease is sweeping everyone away. Starring Carolina Bartzak and directed by Francesco Gianneni.