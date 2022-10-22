What are the first projects carried out by the 33 elected officials of the Municipal Youth Council of Moulins (Allier)?

They are all between 14 and 20 years old. They are middle and high school students, students, looking for work or in working life. These thirty-three young people from Moulins, driven by the desire to invest in their city, were elected for two years to the Municipal Youth Council (CMJ).

“We also tried to have a balance between all the districts of Moulins to have very varied points of view”, explains Hulya Pagnon, municipal councilor of Moulins in charge of the establishment of the CMJ. Its role: to provide assistance to young people whenever needed. “But they are the ones who carry the projects from A to Z, and these projects, they are the ones who have the idea”, insists the elected official. “The only condition is that these projects be reasonable, achievable. No question of bringing Ariana Grande to the place of Allier! “. The young people have an envelope of 5,000 €.

Three commissions created





Dounia Lemmouchia, 19, a communication student at Vichy, was elected president of the CMJ on June 16th. She displays a glibness and real convictions:

“We represent a significant portion of the population. So, we want to show that we exist, that we are present! We want to build projects for young people from Moulins, but which also benefit the whole population”.

The young elected officials have already held five working meetings, as mayors, at the village hall and at the Echarteaux neighborhood center, and exchange via Wattsapp, by commission and collectively. Each time, on Friday evening, to allow students to return to Moulins. They decided, together, the creation of three commissions were: culture, leisure events; sport and health; citizenship, solidarity, education, ecology.

They went to meet the elected officials of the municipal youth council of Montluçon. “We spent a whole day with them. They have twenty years of experience”, testifies Dounia Lemmouchia. “We discussed their working methods, it was very rewarding for us, and we don’t rule out setting up projects together”.

The young people of Moulins are working on three main projects: an event around disabled sports, at the beginning of December, at the time of the Telethon, on a date which remains to be specified. “It is a question of highlighting the handicap in the field of sport, of introducing the general public to little-known disciplines, of making people aware of the fact that everyone can practice sports. For example, we will run blindfolded volunteers around the Hector-Rolland stadium, to make people understand what a visually impaired person experiences.

Raising awareness of school bullying

The second project concerns bullying at school: “It’s a cause we want to defend, which affects us all. We will create a painting, a digital work in subligraphy, a very high quality photo reproduction technique on hard supports. In this case, it will be on a metal plate. This collective work open to all will be accessible via a QR code, and in a public place in the city. We are going to get help from an outside party”.

The CMJ also responded to a call for projects launched by the Regional Health Agency (ARS) to support thematic projects on noise and food. “Denouncing junk food, promoting healthy food, talking about noise in all its dimensions… All the commissions have ideas, we need to refine our projects and present specifications to the ARS, which gives us carte blanche”.

An Instagram account soon, with a logo

Finally, the young elected officials want to make their work widely known and to be able to be contacted by other young people: for this, they will open an Instagram account and imagine a logo themselves.

Hulya Pagnon remembers:

“To create this municipal youth council, we had to start from scratch, it was not without difficulties. But when you see these young people involved, and all their ideas, it puts balm in the heart. Several deputy mayors offered their help to the young people. In advice, they show listening and benevolence »

They will visit the National Assembly on November 3. A discovery that Dounia Lemmouchia: “We will be where the most important political decisions for the country are taken. A privilege. Being elected is a great experience, it will serve us all. Some, who were shy, open up and speak up. And then carrying projects, getting involved for your city, it’s valuing. This experience, on my CV, I will write it in bold! »

Young people take part in local life: they had a stand at the recent family fair organized by the City, at Espace Villars. They were asked by the Charles-Péguy college to show the town hall to the students. What, no doubt, to already prepare the next generation…

